SAYRE — Sayre American Legion Post 283 improved its record to 2-1 Wednesday night, rallying from a 4-3 deficit to post a 5-4 win over Mansfield.
The fifth-inning rally that gave Sayre the game started with a Josh Arnold single. Zack Garrity added an RBI double and Kannon VanDuzer followed with an RBI single that set the final margin.
VanDuzer matched Garrity with a single and a double each with VanDuzer adding four RBI and Garrity having one RBI and two runs. Arnold added two singles and two runs for Sayre; Thomas Morley and Jack Ennis also had a single each for the home side.
Jackson Hubbard pitched he first six innings for Sayre, allowing five hits, three walks and four runs — three earned — with four strikeouts. Dom Fabbri got the save, allowing a walk in a scoreless seventh.
Kyle Davis led Mansfield with a single, a double, one RBI and run. Cody Hermanson added a double and a run and Kohen Lehman added a single and a run.
Karson Dominic went three innings on the hill for Mansfield, fanning seven but allowing four hits, a walk and three earned runs. Lehman started off the fourth and took the loss, allowing four hits and two earned runs.
Troy 12, Athens 2, 5 inn.
ATHENS — Troy rapped out nine doubles as the bulk of a 15-hit barrage at Athens.
William Steele had two doubles, two RBI and two runs for the visitors. Evan Short and Allen had two doubles each.
Koy Schecker had two singles and a double; and Gabe Kaufman matched Andrew Seeley with a double each.
Statistics were hard to come by for the home team. Kaden Setzer led Athens with two singles and a run. Lucas Kraft had a single and RBI; Karter Rude scored a run and Cam Sullivan had one RBI.
