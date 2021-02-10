ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats girls varsity basketball team saw yet another outstanding accomplishment from the Miller family. This time it was legendary head coach Brian Miller who achieved his 300th career win with a 53-22 victory over NTL foe Troy.
The win also came with a milestone achieved by his daughter, senior Kayleigh Miller. She knocked down two from beyond the arc to pass the 200 three-pointer mark. A type of coincidence that you just don’t see every day.
“All of this is a result of many years of hard work and dedication from the girls I coached in the past,” said Miller. “It’s bittersweet having my daughter being a part of this milestone. It’s something I’ll cherish forever.”
However, a celebration occurred at the end of the game that was not all about what happened on the court.
His team has been busy recently selling t-shirts that say “No one fights alone” in honor of Coach Miller’s battle with cancer. The team raised $1,000, which will be donated to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
“These senior girls have had him as a coach since they were little and they just wanted to thank him for continuing to coach them even though he has been battling with cancer,” said Brian’s wife and Athens JV girls coach Kirsten Miller. “Basketball is a huge part of our family and our kids have played since they were young. It’s more than a sport. It’s a family, and we also thought this was a good way to thank the community for all of the support they’ve given us.”
The landmark win came on a landmark night, which is fitting to the career that Miller has had over the years. He started coaching at Waverly High School in 1997 where he quickly became a familiar name in the Valley, winning Section IV titles in 2000 and 2002. He began his coaching career on the other side of the border in 2018 and has been at Athens since.
The game itself got started rather slow as Athens and Troy started a defensive affair in the first quarter. Troy failed to make a field goal until the final minute of the period and Athens was held to just four points in the second quarter, as Troy took a 14-13 lead at the half.
That was when Athens woke up.
Down by two early in the half, Athens fired on all cylinders to end the game on a 34-4 run, holding Troy to just eight points in the last two quarters. The sustained run was enough for the Wildcats to earn a 31-point victory at home.
Leading all scorers in the game was Athens senior Megan Collins who had 16 points off four threes. Junior Caydence Macik followed with 15 and nine rebounds. Kayleigh Miller added 12 points in the win, while the team accounted for 15 total assists. Leading the way for the Trojans was junior Sydney Taylor with 14 points.
Troy now falls to 3-7 on the year with the loss and will return to their home floor on Thursday night to take on the Wyalusing Rams. Athens improves to 11-3 with the historic win and will also return home on Thursday night for a date with Wellsboro.
