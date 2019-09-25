LERAYSVILLE — Athens had this game in hand from first touch.
The Lady Wildcats took 49 shots without allowing Northeast Bradford to get even one off in a 13-0 whitewashing on Tuesday.
Emma Roe opened the scoring with an assist from Hannah Blackman, who would go on to score unassisted to close out a 7-0 first half.
By the time the first half was in the books, Roe had three of what would eventually be five goals on the day. Abby Sindoni and Sam Markle each had one first half goal and wound up with three goals each.
Roe also had two assists on the day and Sindoni added one assist. Also adding an assist each were Maddie Schultz and Bailey Dakos.
Athens will play at North Penn/Mansfield on Thursday.
Towanda 3, Sayre 0
TOWANDA — The host’s Hannah Chandler scored the only goal Towanda needed with 17:01 to go in the first half.
Sayre, playing inspired soccer, kept the Black Knights off the board until Teagan Willey and Livy Sparbanie hit a couple goals in the last 13 minutes.
Towanda, which held a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks, got off 46 shots to Sayre’s six and led in shots on goal 19-3.
Towanda’s Erin Barett made three saves and Sayre’s Adrianna Barnhart had 16
