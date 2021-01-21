SAYRE — Following a three-game skid after winning their first game of the season, the Sayre boys basketball team needed a spark offensively to return to the win column. The opportunity presented itself with just a two-point lead to start the second half on their home floor Wednesday night.
That was when the Redskins got the answer they needed from none other than junior Dom Fabbri, who led the Redskins with eight points and three steals in the third quarter alone to propel his team to a 63-51 win over Cowanesque Valley.
“I don’t know what it is with the first half, but we always seem to start too slow,” said Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw. “We just have to figure out how to play like we did in the second half for the whole game.”
Fabbri came out with the first punch scoring the first eight points of the game for Sayre coming off back to back threes. However, the defense allowed CV to penetrate the lane to match the home team’s outside shooting. The Redskins held a one-point advantage at the end of one as the Indians continued to fight back in the second quarter.
Fabbri was held to no points as junior forward McGuire Painter tallied seven of nine points for CV in the period. His defensive play also highlighted the quarter as the Redskins were unable to get much to fall through the net in the paint, being held to only eight points. That made it a tight, 23-21 contest at the end of the first half.
Sayre came out of the locker room at halftime looking like a different team offensively. They were able to knock down outside shots as well as drive in transition to widen the gap on the Indians, making it difficult for the visitors to claw their way to a comeback.
Fabbri’s big quarter paced Sayre to 24 third quarter points giving them a comfortable lead that would set up a slower paced fourth quarter to secure the 63-51 victory at home. It marked the first time the squad reached the 60-point mark this season.
Fabbri led all scorers in the contest with 24, as senior Matthew Lane and sophomore Jackson Hubbard each contributed 12 points in winning fashion. Painter led CV with 17 points while his teammate, senior Ben Cooper tacked on 16.
“We did a good job of forcing turnovers in the second half, so that allowed us to get the ball rolling in transition,” said Shaw. “The goal is to move the ball a little better around the perimeter and find our shooters from the post when they’re open.”
Cowanesque Valley drops to 1-3 and will take on North-Penn Mansfield at home on Tuesday night. Now 2-3, the Sayre Redskins will head to Wellsboro for an NTL road test on Friday night to take on the 2-1 Hornets, whose only loss of the season came to rival Athens.
