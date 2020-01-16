CORTLAND — Tioga went north to take on the Olympians and had an easy time of it with both the boys’ and girls’ teams sweeping their undermanned hosts 4-0.

Tioga will hit the lanes next on Saturday in the IAC Midseason Tournament at Valley Bowling Center.

Boys

Tioga 4, Marathon 0

Playing a four-man team, Tioga won the games 629-488, 847-519 and 861-490 to take the pinfall point 2,337-1,497.

Kolton Pond paced the Tigers, rolling a 244 in the middle of a 611 series. and Rocco Fariello finished off a 530 with a 227.

Also for Tioga, Dylan Slater had a 479; Alex Middendorf had a 403; Levi Card rolled a 314; and Ty Middendorf finished with a 229.

Dominic Forrest rolled a 434 to lead Marathon.

Girls

Tioga 4, Marathon 0

Tioga’s Lady Tigers also faced a four-member squad.

Tioga won the games 565-503, 570-457 and 675-456 to take the total pinfall point 1,792-1,416.

Mackanzie Macumber led Tioga with a 371, Destini Sweet rolled a 359 and Bailey Elston finished with a 351.

Also for Tioga, BobbiJo Tarbox finished with a score of 335, Cassie Birney had a 322 and Caroline Chapman rolled a 310.

Marissa Lisi had a 441 to lead Marathon and teammate Sezja Brooks had a 434.

