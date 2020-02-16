Troy — Wrestlers from Athens and Sayre competed in the first stop on the road to Hershey. The Pennsylvania State Qualifying Tournament began in Troy on Saturday. The North Section Tournament is the first stop in the annual trek. The only path to the next stop is a top four finish.
Nine Athens wrestlers and two Sayre wrestlers finished in the top four of their respective weight classes and are advancing.
At 106, Jake Courtney of Athens pinned Williamson’s Ayden Sprague in the quarterfinals before falling to Troy’s Seth Seymour in the semifinals. Courtney was tied with Seymour 4-4 in the third when Seymour rolled through a near-side cradle attempt for a reversal and back points. Courtney rolled through the consolation bracket, including a rematch with Sprague for a third-place finish to punch his ticket to Districts.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley wrestled 113 and had byes until the semifinal round where he pinned North Penn Liberty’s Braydon Garverick. In the finals, Bradley handed Canton’s Bailey Ferguson a 14-4 loss. Bradley used his typical combination of takedowns and turns to get the win. Bradley rated his performance as “Pretty good, I feel like I’ve improved a lot. I’m working hard every day.”
At 120, Athens Kaden Setzer and Sayre’s Cameron McCutcheon had a serious road block in their way. Defending state champion Sheldon Seymour of Troy was at the top of the bracket. McCutcheon lost his first bout by fall and dropped to the consolation bracket. Setzer pinned Towanda’s MyKee Nowell to advance to the semifinals and met Seymour. Setzer lost by technical fall and dropped to the consolation brackets where he met McCutcheon. Setzer would best McCutcheon and second-seeded Hunter Manahan of Wyalusing on his way to a third-place finish.
Freshman Aidan Garcia filled the 126 spot for the Wildcats. Garcia weighed in a little light for the weight class. Coach Shawn Bradley admitted “he was basically wrestling up two weight classes.” However, the freshman wrestled his way to a third place finish and a trip to Williamsport. Bradley added. “That’s an impressive finish.”
At 132, Sayre’s Jakob Burgess battled his way to a fourth-place finish with wins over Eli Randall of Troy and Bryan Hope of Sullivan County. Athens’ Daniel Horton also competed in this bracket. However a last-second loss to Randall in the consolations eliminated him without placing.
Sayre’s Robert Benjamin eliminated Athens’ Brandon Jennings with a fall in the preliminary bout at 138. The loss ended Jennings’ day. Benjamin lost his next two bouts, but his coach, Ralph Warner, saw some promise. “He lost both those matches, but I think he wrestled well.”
Athens’ Karter Rude was the fourth seed at 145. Rude lost to Towanda’s Evan Johnston 8-5 in the semis. Rude had an early 3-0 lead in the bout but struggled in the second period. A third period comeback attempt fell short and Rude dropped to the consolation bracket. Rude wrestled back to the consolation finals where he dropped a 2-1 decision to Jersey Shore’s Gabe Packer. The loss placed Rude in fourth.
Both Jacob Bennett of Sayre and Athens’ Zach Stafursky advanced out of the 152 pound bracket. Stafursky advanced to the semifinals where he fell to Wyalusing’s Logan Newton. In the consolation bracket, Stafursky pinned his way to the finals where he lost to Sullivan County’s Colton Ammerman 6-4. Stafursky finished in fourth place.
Bennett cruised to the finals, winning by major decision in the quarterfinals and pinning Ammerman in the semifinals. In the finals, Bennett was beaten by Newton. Bennett was optimistic after losing the bout. “I faced him earlier this year and he smoked me. This match showed me I could possibly have a close match with him.”
Riley Hall of Athens was the lone Valley entry at 160. Hall was pinned in the opening round and eliminated from the tournament.
At 170, Athens’ Colin Rosh lost to eventual champion Timothy Ward of Canton and fourth place finisher Mason Woodward of Troy.
Both Sayre and Athens had competitors at 182. Sayre’s Gavin Rucker lost in the blood round of the consolation bracket after pinning Dustin Neidig of Sullivan County. Athens’ senior Alex West used a combination of smart wrestling, strength and takedowns to capture a North Section title. West beat Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely with a takedown in overtime in the finals.
West spent most of the year wrestling 170. He made the decision to bump up a weight class for the post season. West explained that he spent the summer wrestling 182 and felt comfortable at the weight. “I feel like strength wise we’re on the same level, speed wise we’re on the same level. I feel like I can compete better here.”
At 195, Sayre’s Jordan Goodrich lost his first two bouts. Athens’ Ben Pernaselli had more success. Pernaselli pinned his quarterfinal opponent but fell to Clay Watkins 4-1 in the semifinals. He earned a bout in the consolation finals and captured third place with a win over Mikey Sipps of Williamson.
Sayre’s Nikolas Polzella faced off against Athens’ Keegan Braund in the quarterfinals of the heavyweight bracket. Braund pinned Polzella and pinned his way to the finals against Dawson Brown of Northeast Bradford. Brown’s high singles proved to be too much for Braund. The Wildcat had to settle for second place. Polzella dropped to the consolation bracket and lost a second match to be eliminated from the tournament.
Both Valley coaches expressed confidence and optimism for their wrestlers. Sayre’s Head Coach Ralph Warner summarized his team’s performance by saying “Everyone wrestled well. We’re making a couple little mistakes we have to fix. The ones that we lost were the mistakes.”
Shawn Bradley admitted that the last round of the tournament left him impressed. “We won some big matches.” He continued “We have two seniors; we’re really young. That’s an outstanding showing for the kids.”
The top four placers all advance to the next stop on the road to states. The next stop is the District IV tournament held this weekend at Williamsport High School. Competitors must finish in the top five to advance to the following weekend’s Northeast Regional tournament.
