ATHENS — The Athens Major All Stars kept the game close but lost contact in the end falling 10-4 to Hepburn Lycoming on Friday night in Athens.
Connor Davidson had an unlucky night on the mound. Davidson struck out five batters in two innings of work and only allowed one earned run but conceded five unearned runs on a walk and a combination of errors.
Athens and Lycoming traded runs in the first two innings, but Lycoming blew the game wide open in the third, taking a commanding 6-1 lead. Athens missed some opportunities on offense but never gave in.
Duncan Thetga went 2-for-2 including a double, Alex McQuay went 1-for-3 with a RBI, Davidson went 1-for-4, and Sam Cheresnowsky went 1-for-3 with a RBI.
Briar Persting showcased his ability on the big stage for Lycoming. Persting finished with a pitching line of 1.2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, and 5 SO.
Persting also went 2-for-2, hitting a deep home run into left field and a deep double off the wall in right field. Persting was walked in his other two at-bats. Cooper Roman shined just as bright on offense going 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Conner Hofstron went 2-for-2.
The top of the Lycoming pitching rotation was tough to get hits on for Athens. Persting started off the game strong, L.J. Hill only allowed two hits in an inning and a third of work, and Roman only gave up one run in his inning of work.
Athens is back in action today at 2 p.m. at Athens Little League against Tri-Valley, which dropped a 12-7 verdict to Berwick earlier in the day.
