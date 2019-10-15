ENDWELL — Wins were hard to come by for Waverly’s girls swim team in the pool at Maine-Endwell.
The Wolverines garnered three individual wins and, with M-E swimming exhibition only, were credited in one relay win.
Sophia DeSisti and Mackenzie Nichols were double winners for Waverly.
DeSisti won the 200 free with a time of two minutes, 20.99 seconds and Nichols claimed the 100 butterfly.
The pair also teamed with Mara Callear and Delaney Vascoe to take the win in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:35.55.
Waverly’s other win went to Lourden Benjamin who took the 100 back in 1:11.91.
Waverly will visit Watkins Glen Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
