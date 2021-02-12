Athens — Athens’ senior Kayleigh Miller is accustomed to having all eyes on her when she plays basketball. As a 1,000-point scorer, she draws the attention of defenders and fans alike. But those who attended last night’s game witnessed Athens Wildcat girls’ basketball history during the Lady Wildcats 44-33 win over Wellsboro.
With 6:08 left in the second period, Miller hit her second three-point shot of the night. The shot was also the 203rd of her high school career, giving her the school record for made three-point shots.
Head coach, and proud father, Brian Miller, lauded “I am proud of her as a coach, I am definitely proud of her as her dad. I see behind the scenes, how much time she spends in the gym shooting and shooting and shooting.”
Kayleigh was gracious when asked about her feat.
“I am super excited. My hard work is finally paying off. It is a really amazing feeling.” She was quick to credit all of her basketball coaches.
Wellsboro was able to keep pace with the Wildcats for the first quarter. However, Athens was applying pressure on defense.
Brian Miller noted “We started out with a little pressure to get after it, and get into the game a little bit. It got girls going.”
Kayleigh Miller echoed her dad’s thoughts on playing press early in the game.
“I think it gets us more hyped up and ready to go.”
The pressure also may have tired the Wellsboro players. Athens went on a 9-2 run to open the second quarter.
Wellsboro called time out to stop the momentum, but Athens was able to get to halftime with a seven-point lead, 24-17.
A refreshed Wellsboro team attempted to battle through the Wildcat pressure in the third but was unable to close the gap.
By the fourth period, Wellsboro again succumbed to the pressure and Athens stretched their lead to eleven.
Miller led all scorers with 20 points. Cadence Macik battled through an early lower leg injury to finish with 18 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Emma Coolidge led the scoring for Wellsboro with 10 points.
