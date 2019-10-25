ATHENS — The host Wildcats were on fire in their regular-season finale in topping Northeast Bradford 3-1.
Athens (10-7) won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-12. Northeast Bradford won the third set 27-25, but Athens closed out the match with a 25-15 win in the fourth set.
Cassidy Stackpole led the way with 12 kills, 26 digs and 14 points with four aces and Jenny Ryan packaged 14 digs with nine kills, six points and three aces.
Taylor Field had 19 points with six aces and 28 digs; Kayleigh Miller added 38 assists and 12 digs; Leah Liechty was tough at the net with 17 kills and nine blocks; and Haley Barry netted 11 points and 14 digs.
Next up for Athens, seeded fourth in the District IV Class AA playoffs, is a quarterfinal match against fifth-seeded Wyalusing at 1 p.m. today at Williamson. The winner will return to Williamson on Tuesday to take on top-seeded Liberty at 5:30 p.m.
