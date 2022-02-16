WAVERLY — Tioga and Waverly had a number of bowlers top the 570-pin mark on the guys’ side and a handful of ladies top 500 at Valley Bowling Center.
Waverly’s guys took the title led by Zach Vanderpool. The IAC’s lone bowler averaging over 200 (226), Vanderpool opened the day on his home lanes with a 256, then added a 222 and a 234 for a 712 — the best score of the day.
Teammate Ashton Pritchard added a 665 on games of 215, 247 and 203.
Also for Waverly, Dom Wood had a 203 and a 220 on the way to a 599, Trent Sindoni had a 542, Derrick Johnson logged a 540 and Tristan Campbell ended with a 405.
Tioga was led by Dylan Slater — holder of the IAC’s second-highest average at 195 — who had a 212 and a 201 on the way to a 608.
Also for Tioga, Gage Cain rolled a 207 in the middle of a 574; Nick Slater opened a 572 with a 202; Brad Webb had three games between 184 and 198 in a 570; Frank Chapman rolled a steady 510 and Rocco Fariello struggled for two games before throwing a 212 in the final game of a 475.
Tioga’s Chloe Gillett had the best score among the ladies with a 559 that included a 176 and a 217, but Waverly’s Rachel Houseknecht was right on her heels with a 558 that included a 185 and a 202.
Waverly’s Shantilly Decker shot well with a 549 that included a 212 and a 180
Also for Waverly, Victoria Houseknecht had a 493, Serenity Conklin ended up with a 418 and Emily Houseknecht finished with a 345.
For Tioga, Caroline CHapman rolled a 488; Bobbi Jo Tarbox finished with a 419; Jaime Card overcame a rough opener to finish with a 344; Rachel Feeko ended the day with a 322 and Allie Creller finished with a 262.
Both teams will compete in Section IV Class tournaments this weekend with Waverly in Class C and Tioga joining Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in Class D.
The boys will bowl at 9 a.m. on Friday at Midway Lanes in Vestal. On Saturday, the girls teams will compete, also at 9 a.m. at Midway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.