Scoreboard

Friday, Oct. 15
Football
Waverly 25, WG/OM 19
Tioga 48, Harpursville-Afton 0
Canton 34, Athens 10

Volleyball
Waverly 3, Newfield 0

———

Saturday, Oct. 16
Cross Country
Athens, Sayre at Coaches Invitational at Northeast Bradford, 10 a.m.
Waverly at Marathon Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer
Bloomsburg at Athens, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer
IAC Championship
Lansing vs. SVEC at Tompkins Cortland CC, 2 p.m.

Football
Sayre at Northwest, 7 p.m.

———

Monday, Oct. 18
Golf
PIAA Championship

Volleyball
Troy at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Waverly at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Athens at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer
Athens at Millville, 7 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Oct. 19
Volleyball
Williamson at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Cross Country
Athens, Sayre and Waverly at Tom Koons Invitational, 4 p.m.
SVEC at Whitney Point Invite, time TBA

Boys Soccer
Section IV Class B Playoffs
9- Waverly at 8- Susquehanna Valley, 5 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Oct. 20
Volleyball
Edison at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Tioga at S-VE, 7 p.m.

———

Thursday, Oct. 21
Volleyball
Wyalusing at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Athens at Towanda, 7:30 p.m.
Candor at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Athens at NEB, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer
Athens at Troy, 4 p.m.

———

Friday, Oct. 22
Football
South Williamsport at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Athens at Wellsboro, 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Tioga, 7 p.m.
SVEC at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Volleyball
Newfield at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Candor at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer
Section IV Class B Playoffs
5- Windsor at 4- SVEC, 3:30 p.m.

———

Saturday, Oct. 23
Girls Swimming
IAC Championships at Watkins Glen, (diving 1 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.)

Volleyball
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
Tioga at Waverly, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer
Section IV Class B Playoffs
5- Norwich at 4- Waverly, 6 p.m. 