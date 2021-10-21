Athens clinches playoff berth with sweep of Towanda

TOWANDA — The Athens volleyball team clinched a postseason berth and eliminated Towanda from postseason contention in a 25-10, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over the Black Knights on Wednesday night.

Athens went up 12-8 in the first game forcing Towanda to take a timeout. The Lady Wildcats went on a huge run finishing the game 25-10.

In the second game, Athens trailed 16-13, but once again a major run saw the Lady Wildcats close out the game 25-16.

In the third game, Towanda ran out of steam, falling behind 16-4. Athens took its foot off of the gas for a moment allowing Towanda back in the game 20-15, however the game finished 25-17.

“It was a great win and we are excited especially with all the jumping around and rescheduling,” Athens head coach Heather Hanson said. “The girls showed up to play.”

Ally Martin finished with a team high 11 kills, and also registered 15 digs. Audrey Clare was influential on offense putting up nine kills and 11 assists.

Athens Setter Jenny Ryan conducted the attack recording seven kills, 17 assists, and 19 digs.

“I pulled our great setter Jenny at the end of the third game because we won’t have her on Saturday when we play Berwick so that will be interesting,” Hanson said.

Towanda’s Paige Manchester recorded eight kills and 13 digs. Brea Overpeck finished with three digs, 11 assists, and three kills. Gracie Schoonover had six kills and two blocks.

Towanda hosts Sayre next Monday at 7:30 p.m. Athens will travel to play top seeded 14-2 Berwick on Saturday in the first round of the District II-IV playoffs.

