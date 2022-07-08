We hear often about one local artist Louis Gore but there was another who made his mark in churches and public buildings throughout the area some of them several times. That artist was David William Lougher who was famous as a decorator of public buildings. He had used his extraordinary talents locally in decorating many of the churches in the valley and Towanda.
He had answered requests to use his artistry on homes, theaters, churches, and other public buildings in 42 states and in Canada.
Born in Elmira, NY April 16, 1869, the son of William M. and Margaret Davis Lougher David first won recognition as a painter at the age of nine in the junior division of painting at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.
Mr. Lougher began painting as an apprentice in Elmira soon after finishing public school. In 1896 he went to work for himself following a strike of printers in that city.
He married Stella Everett on May 22, 1897, in Elmira, NY.
After moving between Elmira and Waverly several times, he finally settled in Waverly permanently in 1902. For two years he traveled with theater groups painting scenery, but the advent of movies put him out of that kind of work.
His knowledge of Biblical history and scripture was extensive, and his works included many religious pictures, known for their authenticity. He once estimated that he had decorated more than 400 churches.
Lougher was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Waverly, one of the churches he had decorated. In 1927 he presented the church with a painting of The Nativity.
One of his last large projects was the painting of four large historical murals on the walls of the Betowski-VanDeMark Post, Waverly, American Legion on N. Chemung Street.
David Lougher’s talents are still evident in Saints Peter and Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in Towanda. He was hired in 1905 to extensively redecorate the interior of the church building for the commemoration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of its completion in 1879. A news article from the Reporter Journal in 1905 states “The first thing to strike the observer on entering the church is the interior decoration. The groundwork of the walls and ceiling of a light green relieved by an olive green and silver in ornate designs. Upon the ceiling are four large oil paintings representing “The Annunciation.” “The Nativity,” or “Holy Night.” “The Flight into Egypt,” and “Glad Tidings to all Men.” Occupying the spaces between these four large paintings are paintings of the apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, and four symbolic devices. The frescoing is lined out with gold leaf.
September 8, 1937, Father Joseph J. McGuckin, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Towanda requested permission from the Diocese of Scranton to have the interior of the church decorated. It had been 32 years since it was last painted and badly in need of repairs. David W. Lougher was hired to do the project. The work included repainting and redecorating the entire interior and the paintings and statues throughout the church were retouched. Two of the original large oil paintings on the ceiling were replaced at that time. “Glad Tidings” and” The Flight into Egypt” were replaced with Paintings of “The Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ” and “The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”
The four paintings remain in excellent condition on the ceiling of SS. Peter and Paul’s Church in Towanda today and are a wonderful tribute to the talents of David W. Lougher. I spent many a hot summer Sunday during what I as a child considered a boring sermon staring up at the ceiling in SS. Peter and Paul’s Church looking at Mr. Lougher’s work.
David and Estelle Lougher had ten children to include William, Arthur, Evan and Robert, Estelle Cain, Margaret, Anna May Hogan, Marion, Irene and Eleanor.
In his senior years Mr. Lougher painted small objects and helped three of his sons who were in the painting and decorating business together.
David W. Lougher died October 22, 1953, at the home of his son Evan in South Waverly, PA. He was 85 years old. He and his wife Stella are buried in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly.
