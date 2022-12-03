There are things that have changed in the retail industry in my lifetime that catch me off guard when I run into them. Highest on that list, of course, is the cost of everything…literally, everything. For my money, to use an oddly relevant phrase, that’s the most understandable change of all. The prices of things go up. That’s just the way it is. It’s not what stops me and makes me go “huh.”
The “makes me go “huh?”” thing is, for example, when the kid at the drive through pay window takes your five dollar bill for your $4.73 purchase and actually asks, “Do you want your change?”
What kind of question is that, and who the devil trained their employees to toss that question out there? Do these people really expect this for a response:
“No, you take my 27 cents and put it in your college fund. I don’t want to be responsible for you being 27 cents short of paying your tuition.”
Madness. “Of course I want my 27 cents, you dolt! It’s MY change!”
Another trending change that has swept across the retail industry is the need to purchase bags…canvas, with the store logo imprinted on them. That way, they theoretically keep their prices down by not having to stock plastic or paper bags at the registers.
My first job in the civilian world after leaving what would surely have been a brilliant military career (he says with a sly wink), was in a small, family-owned grocery store in Wyalusing. I loved it. It was a multi-faceted position…stocking shelves, helping customers find what they needed to toss into their carts, bagging their purchases and carrying the bags to their car. During the nearly four years that I did that–full-time in the summer and part time during the random breaks from college–I became a world class grocery bagger. I worked side by side with a young man who went on to be a co-owner in his own store, and we competed with each other in a good natured way to prove to ourselves and our customers that either he or I were the best bagger on earth. I smoked him! It’s my story, I retain the right to tell it my way.
On the other hand, this kid could throw a 100 pound bag of dog food on one shoulder and then grab another for the other shoulder and carry them two blocks down the street to the customer’s car. There he’d stand and wait for the little old dog owner to toddle along and unlock the car’s trunk (remember when your car had two keys…one for the locks and one for the ignition?) If they lived in town he’d drive them home, carry the dog food into the house and walk back to the store.
I may have been Bag Man, but he was awesome!
That’s the way I want grocery stores to be today. But, no. Today, bring your bags with you and in some places, bag the groceries yourself. But do that over there against the wall. We’ve built a shelf for you, now get away from me and let me ring the next poor schmuck out.
Now..don’t get me wrong. I’m still Bag Man, even all these years later, but if I’ve forgotten my canvas bags with the logo imprinted on them, then I’m left with a decision to make: can I carry all this stuff in my arms all the way to the car, or can I push the cart through the slush and the pouring rain, soaking the bags of sugar and flour as I go? And how did the trunk get locked?
Conquering that sorry set of circumstances leaves me muttering obscenities to myself as I slam the soaked boxes and bags of things that aren’t meant to get wet into the trunk. That’s when some moron strolls up to watch the proceedings and offer advice on how best to arrange my purchases in the trunk, which is now about an inch deep in standing water as the rain continues to cascade in biblical proportions.
The very pointed question directed at him as I practice deep, soothing breathing before resorting to placing my hands firmly around his throat, is this: “Why are you standing here?”
“Oh, I’m just waiting for your cart. I don’t have a quarter to get one from the front of the store.”
A lesser man would have throttled the life out of the idiot. A lesser man would have grabbed the cart by the handle and swung it like an athlete preparing to fling a discus in the Olympics, bashing this lout amidships and dropping him in a heap on the spot. I merely jogged my cart through the deluge, back to the store, plugged it into the one in front of it, snagged my quarter and strolled, soaked head held high, back to my car and drove away. As far as I know, the other guy is still out there in the rain.
