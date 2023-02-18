Most of you who have followed my misadventures for an extended period of time will be familiar with my faithful companion, Maizie. This most beautiful of all Shelties has graced our home for seven years and counting. She is an absolutely shining example of what a Shetland Sheepdog should be…perfect confirmation, a tricolor coat of long, flowing hair, primarily jet black with blindingly white chest and belly, and legs; brown highlights around her perpetually smiling and happy face; bright, intelligent eyes filled with adoration for her humans.
Any description of a Sheltie must include an attribute that actually sets on the deficit side of the ledger: she barks loud and long whenever the notion moves her, usually accompanied by frantic dashing through the house. At least 95% of the time, there is nothing whatever, inside or out of the house to cause these maddening episodes, and if anyone chooses to bark back at her with stern tones, she figures it’s a game and persists, even louder than before.
Another characteristic of the normal Sheltie is boundless energy. There was a time, a very long time, when that held true for our beloved little canine. At 7 years–something like 49 in doggie years–she has become more sedate than in her puppy years. And that’s okay. Sadly, she doesn’t have free roaming privileges around the grounds here at El Rancho Davis, and that’s because I’ve been too lazy–and too cheap–to invest in the popular wireless invisible electric fence.
Maizie and I have had our share of leash-bound adventures over the years… the garter snake whose butt Maizie thought she needed to sniff for information-gathering purposes jumps to mind, as well as the time she wrapped her leash around my my ankles on a dead run, pulling me over like a lumberjack fells a giant redwood.
Attachment to a leash that controls her range of freedom in the great outdoors has served to create a simmering need in her little doggie soul, and a thirst for solo adventure that tears at her very essence.
So there you have it…the stage is set. It happens that last Saturday this small bundle of high-strung herd dog found her chance. And she grabbed it for all she was worth. She and I were home alone, waiting for a qualified jack of all trades to show up and shave the bottoms off of two room doors and six closet doors, the result of the long-anticipated carpet installation in two bedrooms.
The tale of that long anticipation was the subject of last week’s column, and once completed, it became obvious the pad and carpet were so luxuriously cushy that they had rendered the assorted doors unmoveable.
Enter, the handyman. I opened the garage’s overhead door so he could back his truck up closely and work under cover, out of the worst of the morning chill and wind. Of course the household access to the garage was also open so he could haul the doors to his work station. My role in all this was to stand and shoot the breeze while he did all the work.
Halfway into the job, the relative quiet was shattered by the sound of my faithful furry companion bellowing aggressively from the edge of the lawn bordering the intersection El Rancho sets upon. How she tiptoe’ed past us I have no idea, but there she stood in the middle of our road, holding a neighbor and her tiny terrier mix at bay. My own bellow was lost in the wind as the savage timberwolf spirit dwelling in my beastly guard dog’s body burst to the forefront.
There was nothing for it but for me to race like the 75 year old stick figure that I am across the lawn and into the intersection to pounce, lion-like, upon my ferocious little sheep herder. My pounce, like so many other things about me,(my foresight, my lung capacity, my athletic stamina) was woefully short as Maizie decided she was in love with the tiny terrier, moving in for a friendly nose to butt introduction. So there we were, three of us on all fours, two of the three completely besotted with adoring curiosity, and one struggling feebly to recover at least a shred of dignity by lurching upward against the nearby power pole. Had I managed only a glancing blow, I would have promptly pitched face-first down an embankment covered in stubbly overgrowth. Fortunately I plowed headlong into a frontal splat against the sturdy timber, turning with remarkable aplomb to address the stunned personage of the terrier’s owner.
I’m relatively sure we exchanged a few pleasantries about our respective canine’s lineages, and their apparent mutual admiration for each other. She may have sneaked a shocked glance at the quickly reddening lump in the middle of my forehead, or maybe it was terror that I might be some utterly mad fiend sprung from the ancient soil in the company of a hell-hound. I’ll never know for sure.
Maizie and I limped pitifully back across the road and into the safety of the Great House.
The handyman closed the garage door behind us.
