I recently acquired a copy of The Sayrenade Vol. V No. 3 April 1918 from EBAY. The Sayrenade in 1918 was the forerunner to the Yearbook the High School produces today. The Senior Class Editors for the publication were Editor-in-Chief Fred Ennis, Literary Mavis Reynolds, Athletic Ralph Forsyth, Exchange Florence Horton, Local Bernadette Lynch and Alumni Isabella Adam.
The following humorous article from the publication was interesting to me so I am sharing it here:
“Some Engines” on the Lehigh
The other day two firemen happened to meet; one worked for the D & H (Delaware and Hudson), while the other signed his name on the back of a Lehigh Valley check every two weeks. They entered into a discussion of the relative merits of the motive power of their respective roads, the D & H man telling what wonderful locomotives his company possessed, but he was forced to remain quiet while the Lehigh Valley man got off the following spiel:
“The largest locomotives in the world are operated by the Lehigh Valley out of Sayre, PA. These engines have six acres of grates and there are four acres of netting in the smoke boxes. The tank holds sixty tons of coal, which is fed into the firebox by a steam shovel. The headlight holds two barrels of oil, and it takes two men forty-five minutes to light it. The light from the same will penetrate a hill, one- and one-half miles thick, and is so dazzling that the citizens of Tunkhannock presented a petition to the management to have a veil placed over it while going through their town.
“The driving wheels are the size of ordinary turntables, and you have to use an elevator in order to reach the cab. The boiler carries 2,500 pounds of steam pressure and when she pops the man in the moon puts on his raincoat. Evert time the engine exhausts it rains for 30 minutes. An air pressure of 1,500 is carried and a portion of the Hudson Tubes is used as air hose. These engines make the run between Wilkes-Barre and Sayre, a distance of 100 miles, in 15 minutes; in fact, they make such speed that after they are stopped, they are still going at a rate of ten miles an hour.
“On the first trip one of the engines made. It struck a mountain and made a hole in it, which is now the Vosburg tunnel. A piece of the Atlantic Cable is used for the bell cord and a hoisting engine is used to ring the bell. When an engine leaves the track once it causes an earthquake in Satterfield four seconds later. Every 30 days they take each engine to Wyalusing for a wash, which operation dries up the Susquehanna River. When an engine whistles in Sayre the people of Towanda put cotton in their ears. One of these engines pulls 378 loaded freight cars. The steam gauge is 15 feet in diameter and the conductor can read the figures on the dial from the caboose.”
If the D&H man stays in the house for three or four months and keeps entirely quiet, the doctor says that he may recover.
Another little article in the publication reported on the election of the County School Superintendent.
The regular election of County Superintendent of Schools took place at Towanda on Tuesday April 9, 1918, when the school directors of the county met for that purpose. There was an unusually small number of directors present, only seventy-nine responding to the roll call. L. J. Russell, the present superintendent, was re-elected for the term of four years. His salary was also increased from $2,500 to $3,000 a year (value in 2022 $58,072.05).
I will have The Sayrenade on display at the Sayre Historical Society History Day on Saturday June 25. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to bring a piece of Sayre history to show between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
