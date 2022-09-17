Four years ago, in this space, I told the tale of my first love and my first love letter. Here are the highlights of that column:
“There was a walk-in closet at the end of the hallway on the second floor of the house on Main Street, and a five year old little boy sat, propped against the wall in his Roy Rogers jammies with his sister’s second grade tablet and a pencil, filling the widely spaced lines with poorly scrawled words of love and devotion. It was nearly bedtime for both of them and the closet had no light of its own, so the naked hallway ceiling light was all they had to see by as she helped the boy find the right things to say, and how to spell them. She was seven, and wise in the ways of the world…
To avoid any confusion, the debonair little Don Juan penciled in one last line before folding the page neatly and creasing it sharply: “This a love letter.” That was sure to seal the deal.
The next morning, after making sure to be on the front porch in time to watch the object of his affection walk by on her way to school, the love-struck child double-checked to make sure he had written her name on the folded paper. He mounted his tricycle and pedaled furiously to her home three doors down the street. Trembling and terrified, he walked the last mile (about fifteen feet) to the front door and knocked, trying not to faint before her brother’s wife opened the door. “HI, Lloydie, what can I do for you today?”
Fumbling madly for words and nearly in tears with fright, he muttered, “Would you give this letter to Doris, Please?” There was a huge, knowing smile as she accepted the missive and promised to make sure Doris got it.
I don’t remember driving back home, but the tricycle and I both got there somehow. And I waited. Doris was 17 and a high school senior, but she was beautiful beyond words and I knew we could make it work somehow. She apparently knew better. But she did take the time the next morning to come to me at my spot on the front porch and tell me how much my letter meant to her and how she would cherish it forever.
Seventeen years later, as a young man fresh out of military duty, I got a job working at a grocery store in Wyalusing…and there she was…my first love, running one of the store’s two cash registers. And still, at the advanced age of 35, looking good.”
That column was written in 2018 when I hadn’t seen Doris since 1972. Less than a week after it appeared in the paper, I got a hand-written note in the mail from an address in Arizona. It was from Doris, who obviously had not seen my column…she wrote:
“Wondering if you remember when your family lived on Main Street in Laceyville? One day there was a note stuck in the door where I lived with my brother and his wife. On the front it said “This is a love letter.” I kept it for a long time, and was always going to send it back when you grew up. Just thought it was so cute. The things we remember! Sincerely, Doris Canfield Williams.”
I immediately sent her a copy of the column.
In the ensuing four years it has always touched my heart to realize that something so simple as a child’s proclamation of undying love was important enough to have been cherished for 70 years.
It saddened my heart deeply to read Doris’s obituary last week, in the Rocket-Courier. The picture that accompanied it was of an 87 year old woman who had lived a good and full life. She still had a beautiful smile and a friendly twinkle in her eye. The little boy in me will always remember her as the tall, slender, dark-haired beauty who walked past my front porch on the way to school. And I will forever cherish her note to me from Arizona. Farewell to a dear friend from the kid down the street.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
