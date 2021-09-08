Tuesday, Sept. 7GolfNTL match at Corey Creek CC

Wellsboro 375; Athens 376; Wyalusing 3285; Sayre 410; Cowanesque Valley 446; Towanda 449; North Penn-Mansfield 510. Boys Soccer SVEC 4, Waverly 1 Athens 11, Towanda 0

Girls Soccer

Vestal 5, Athens 0

Cross CountryBoys

SVEC 39; Newark Valley 57; Tioga 77; Edison 100; Dryden inc

Girls

Newark Valley 31; SVEC 34; Edison 71; Tioga 102; Dryden inc.

Volleyball

Waverly 3, Odessa-Montour 0

———Wednesday, Sept. 8Field Hockey

SVEC at Tioga, ppd.

Girls Soccer

Tioga at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Waverly 7, Odessa-Montour 1

Boys Soccer

Miidd-West 7, Athens 0

Volleyball

Troy 3, Sayre 1 Odessa-Contour at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Tioga at Edison, 6:30 p.m.

———Thursday, Sept. 9Volleyball

Towanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Waverly at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), ppd.

Girls Swimming

Notre Dame at Waverly, 5 p.m.

———Friday, Sept.10Football

Owego at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Sidney, 7 p.m. Athens at Towanda, 7 p.m. CMVT at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

SVEC vs. Greene at Greene Tournament, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Marathon at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Watkins Glen at Tioga, 6:30 p.m. Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m. Athens at Northeast Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Watkins Glen at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Athens, 5 p.m.

———Saturday, Sept. 11

Boys Soccer SVEC at Greene Tournament, opponent, site, time TBA

Girls Soccer

Athens at Northeast Bradford, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Edison, Waverly at Notre Dame, time TBA

Football

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Whitney Point, 1:30 p.m.

———Monday, Sept. 13Field Hockey

Vestal at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Union Springs/Port Byron at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, Sept. 14Cross Country

Athens, Sullivan County at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point, SVEC at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Notre Dame at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Athens at Troy, 5:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at River Valley CC, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Canton at Athens, 7:30 p.m. S-VE at Waverly, 6:30 p.m. Candor at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, Sept. 15Girls Soccer

Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.

