Tuesday, Sept. 7GolfNTL match at Corey Creek CCWellsboro 375; Athens 376; Wyalusing 3285; Sayre 410; Cowanesque Valley 446; Towanda 449; North Penn-Mansfield 510. Boys Soccer SVEC 4, Waverly 1 Athens 11, Towanda 0Girls Soccer Vestal 5, Athens 0Cross CountryBoysSVEC 39; Newark Valley 57; Tioga 77; Edison 100; Dryden incGirlsNewark Valley 31; SVEC 34; Edison 71; Tioga 102; Dryden inc.VolleyballWaverly 3, Odessa-Montour 0———Wednesday, Sept. 8Field HockeySVEC at Tioga, ppd.Girls SoccerTioga at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Waverly 7, Odessa-Montour 1Boys SoccerMiidd-West 7, Athens 0VolleyballTroy 3, Sayre 1 Odessa-Contour at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Tioga at Edison, 6:30 p.m.———Thursday, Sept. 9VolleyballTowanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerWaverly at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), ppd.Girls SwimmingNotre Dame at Waverly, 5 p.m.———Friday, Sept.10FootballOwego at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Sidney, 7 p.m. Athens at Towanda, 7 p.m. CMVT at Sayre, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerSVEC vs. Greene at Greene Tournament, 7 p.m. Field HockeyMarathon at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m.VolleyballWatkins Glen at Tioga, 6:30 p.m. Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m. Athens at Northeast Bradford, 7:30 p.m.Girls SoccerWatkins Glen at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Athens, 5 p.m.———Saturday, Sept. 11Boys Soccer SVEC at Greene Tournament, opponent, site, time TBAGirls SoccerAthens at Northeast Bradford, 10 a.m.Cross CountryEdison, Waverly at Notre Dame, time TBAFootballSpencer-Van Etten/Candor at Whitney Point, 1:30 p.m.———Monday, Sept. 13Field HockeyVestal at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m.Girls SoccerUnion Springs/Port Byron at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Groton, 4:30 p.m.———Tuesday, Sept. 14Cross CountryAthens, Sullivan County at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point, SVEC at Waverly, 5 p.m.Boys SoccerNotre Dame at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Athens at Troy, 5:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 7 p.m.GolfNTL match at River Valley CC, 2 p.m.VolleyballCanton at Athens, 7:30 p.m. S-VE at Waverly, 6:30 p.m. Candor at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.———Wednesday, Sept. 15Girls SoccerAthens at Williamson, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DPost Author email Follow DPost Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 