Athens — The Athens Wildcats girls basketball team hosted the Wellsboro Green Hornets on Senior Night. The three senior Wildcats led their team to a 44-29 victory.
The Wildcats kept their pressure and pace high as they left Wellsboro in their wake.
Wildcat head coach Brian Miller explained that his team’s performance hinges on their ability to apply that pressure. “If we can pressure the basketball and create steals and get running, we have a lot of good athletes that can run the floor and they finish in transition.”
It took the Wildcats a few minutes to find their footing. Wellsboro traded baskets with Athens for much of the first quarter. However, by the end of the quarter, Athens was in the midst of a 12-0 run.
The Wildcats fed sophomore Addy Wheeler out of transition for three buckets on the run. Midway through the second quarter, Athens had a 17-6 lead.
Wellsboro capitalized on a Wildcat lull to close the gap. The Green Hornets rattled off six unanswered points before halftime to pull within five, 17-12.
However, Athens pressure returned to form to start the second half with an 11-1 run, extending their lead to 28-13.
The Wildcats continued to press and discombobulate Wellsboro’s offense. In the second half, Wellsboro scored only four baskets from the floor. Foul shots almost became their most fruitful strategy, producing eight points.
Miller emphasized the role of his team’s defense after the game. “I think defense was our key. I thought we really played good pressure defense. We played really good in the half court.”
Athens Karlee Bartlow led all scorers with 12 points, Addy Wheeler added 10 points. Chloe Brandenburg led Wellsboro with 10 points.
Miller took a moment to praise senior Bartlow and her classmates, Emma Bronson and Natalee Watson for their leadership. “They are good leaders that show their teammates that they come to practice to enjoy basketball, to enjoy their teammates, and play to get better.”
Miller and his trio of seniors play again this evening at Canton.
