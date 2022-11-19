My father had as much hair when he was 90 as when he was 40. That has always given me a bit of hope that I, too, might enjoy a furry pate well into advanced old age. I’ve been pretty pleased that my forehead never crept upward and backward into fivehead territory.
Something has recently gone terribly wrong.
My once-proud thatched roof has embarked upon a headlong retreat (and isn’t THAT an odd phrase under the circumstances?) akin to the worldwide disappearing of the glaciers. Maybe I can blame the sodden wad of hair gathered around the shower drain on global warming. It’s a nightly occurrence that bodes ill for the survival of my luxuriant foliage.
As an adorable toddler with gigantic ears, it worked to my advantage that my parents thought it fit to refrain from getting my hair cut until I was four years old. Glorious golden curls tumbled to my little shoulders, providing thick cover for the Dumbo protrusions that earned me the childhood nickname “Ears” , a name hung on me by a family friend when the barber finally disposed of the tresses that hid them.
From there I went all the way into at least 10th grade with close-cropped hair that I finally let it grow out in time for the British Musical Invasion of the Beatles and all that followed them. I was proud to be the first kid in my class to come to school with the Moptop look of John, Paul, George and Ringo.
Underneath that exciting new look, however, the first hint of a receding hairline lurked under cover. The classic Davis hairline shows a tenacious forelock flanked on both sides by a deep fivehead in middle age. A trace of retreat was cleverly hidden by the forward combing required in a Beatles haircut. I was safe…at least until my Air Force Basic Training buzz cut. Nothing looks more ridiculous than a shiny scalp with nothing more than a shadow of Eddie Munster hairline. But there I was.
Timing is everything: as I typed that last sentence I glanced to my left at the Dallas-GreenBay football game and there on camera was Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott with his helmet off on the bench and his head down–Eddie Munster is alive and well in the NFL.
Post-military life brought four years of college, and once again, as it was at age four, those golden locks–wavy by then, not curly–descended to the same scrawny shoulders. The once hidden hint of hairline recession was now on full display, but by now I was a full grown man who carried off the look with great confidence, even a bit of swagger. Or stagger, depending on the time of day and the companions I might have fallen in with.
Down through the ensuing decades, I came to appreciate the gene that held the ground on hair loss, coming to feel almost invincible in that regard.
Ahhh, the foolishness of youth…we’ve come to this, my hair and I: my formerly noble forehead is now no longer even a fivehead. But for the sparse tiny tumbleweed that clings tenuously to the deeply wrinkled forehead, the old thatched roof would be an open air sixhead, a barren campground for sunbeams to dance upon. A comb-over starting with the little patch of stubble sticking up in front of the entryway to my left ear is going to take a little Miracle Gro and a lot of grooming.
But enough about me.
This is the weekend when the World Cup soccer tournament kicks off in Qatar. For my money, no other sporting event on earth is as riveting, as exciting as the World Cup. I’m relatively sure I’ll watch at least some part of every game played over the next month, and every minute of every game that Team USA is involved in.
We don’t have a National basketball team, or a National football team, or a National baseball team. Not in the sense of a dedicated program that athletes train for exclusively for years at a time trying to earn a spot. This team–and the Womens’ National Soccer Team as well–are our only dedicated National Squads. You really should try to spend some time in front of your TV rooting for them as they compete with National teams from around the world.
“I don’t understand it. They just kick the ball around and nothing ever happens.”
WRONG! Ask anyone who saw Landon Donovan score against Algeria as time expired, to send the US into the Round of 16, or anyone who watched Abby Wambach score on a header in the 120th minute to put the women into the Final. Even ESPN chose those two moments as the sports moments of the year in consecutive years over all the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL moments they could have chosen because they’re more popular sports. International soccer is incredible, in part because it means so much to every country involved. Give it a try.
And while you’re at it, keep an eye out for the most outrageous or ridiculous hair in the tournament. International soccer players–at least the men–seem to think the crazier the hair, the better they play.
I’ll be spending my time in front of the TV growing and grooming my ear hair.
