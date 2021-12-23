Thursday, Dec. 23Boys Basketball

Sayre at Athens, 8 p.m. Waverly at Union-Endicott, 7:15 p.m. Tioga at Edison, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tioga at Edison, 6 p.m. Sayre at Athens, 6:30 p.m. ———

Tuesday, Dec. 28Valley Christmas TournamentBoys Basketball

Athens at Waverly, 7:30 p.m. Towanda at Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Christmas TournamentGirls Basketball

Athens at Waverly, 6 p.m. Towanda at Sayre, 6 p.m. ———

Wednesday, Dec. 29Boys Basketball

Spencer-Van Etten vs. Newfield at Watkins Glen Holiday Tournament with Windsor, 6 p.m.

Valley Christmas Tournament

Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Girls BasketballValley Christmas Tournament

Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Winter Track

Waverly at Quinnet Invite at SUNY Cortland, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Waverly at Webster Tournament, time TBA ———

Thursday, Dec. 30Boys BasketballValley Christmas Tournament

Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten vs. TBA at Watkins Glen Holiday Tournament with Windsor and Newfield, 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Girls BasketballValley Christmas Tournament

Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Waverly at Webster Tournament, 9 a.m.

