If last year’s Super Bowl taught us anything it’s that the battle of the line of scrimmage will win you the game. Von Miller has already won the Super Bowl MVP. Add Aaron Donald to that mix and it could be a scary duo for the Bengals OL. Last year’s Super Bowl also taught us that the host team is undefeated in that game.
———Ryan Sharp (1-1, 150-77)Rams 30, Bengals 26
Aaron Donald against the Cincy interior will be a nightmare for the Bengals, and his presence will go a long way in a close game.
———Kirk Luvison (2-0, 150-77)Bengals 26, Rams 24
It’ll be a rare trifecta. Burrow will be a Heisman winner, National Champion and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback by age 25.
———Pat McDonald (2-0, 150-77)Bengals 24, Rams 21
While the Rams’ defensive line is the best in the league, Joe Burrow will get away from Aaron Donald and company just enough to find Ja’Marr Chase for a couple scores — and Penny White will get to celebrate the Bengals’ first-ever Super Bowl title.
———Matt Patton (1-1, 147-80)Rams 27, Bengals 21
The Rams performed better against a stronger schedule. Stafford gets karmic payback. Favorites do well in the Super Bowl.
———Dave Post (1-1, 146-81)Rams 31, Bengals 28
The Rams’ front seven will be a bit too much for the Bengals and their late run will come up a bit short.
———Johnny Williams (1-1, 144-83)Rams 34, Bengals 24
Joe Brrr will play it cool, but his OL won’t — not against Aaron Donald and the rest of the DL. On the other side, Matthew Stafford finally gets his chance. His whole career has built up to this moment, and he won’t let this opportunity slip away.
———Ryan Lemay (0-2, 134-93)Bengals 24, Rams 17
The Bengals are a team of destiny. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will do just enough to make plays at the most crucial points of the game to win late.
