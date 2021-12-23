ATHENS — Sayre hung tough with Athens through the first half. Then the Wildcats went from a zone to a man-to-man/trap defense.
That change led to turnovers and points as the Wildcats rolled to a 67-28 win.
Athens held a 19-16 lead with 2:30 to go in the second quarter but Athens netted three quick baskets as the half wound down and led 25-16 at the break.
At that point, it was anyone’s game.
“I think their game plan was to try to slow us down a little bit,” said Athens Head Coach Jim Lister. “We were playing that zone pretty well, but my kids were pushing the ball a little bit in the first half. We were getting some player-control fouls and stuff like that.”
The Wildcats put an end to that at the outset of the second half.
“They run that 3-2 zone. We watched some film on them and we had some stuff we went over the last couple of days. I think we did a good job executing it in the first half,” said Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw. “They came out in man in the second half and we kind of lost our heads a and got a little frantic. Then they did their 1-2-2 press half-court trap. We had some silly turnovers that led to easy layups and it kind of spiraled down from there.”
The Wildcats converted steals by Troy Pritchard, JJ Babcock and Tucker Brown into six quick points. Brown opened the second half by hitting from downtown and just like that the Wildcats were up 34-16.
“We made some halftime adjustments,” said Lister. “We came out in a half-court press, opened this thing up and pushed the game the way we like to play it.”
Sayre’s Cayden Firestine stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws, but Athens went right back to thieving and carving to go up 45-18 with a few seconds left in the third. Dom Fabbri hit a three from the corner at the buzzer, but at 45-21 the deal was done.
Babcock had 19 points for Athens with seven steals, six rebounds and six assists. Brown added 13 points, Nalen Carling added 10 points and three assists and Mason Lister had five assists and three steals.
Jackson Hubbard led the way for Sayre with 11 points and Fabbri added eight points.
Both teams will play in the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday with each tipoff slated for 7:30 p.m. Sayre will host Towanda and Athens will travel to Waverly.
