WAVERLY — Visiting Owego built a 21-12 lead through the first six weight classes but the heart of Waverly’s order took care of business to send the Wolverines to a 40-27 win in a nonleague wrestling match Thursday night.
Owego’s RaeAnn Craft topped Waverly’s Jake Besecker 8-3 to open the match at 118.
After Waverly’s Landon McCarty accepted a forfeit at 126, the Indians got back-to-back pins. Colin Brink pinned Waverly’s Austin Ingham at the 5:18 mark at 132 and at 138, Jozsiah Varga-Flynn decked Waverly’s Seth Noto in 2:47.
Waverly’s Connor Stotler fought from behind to get a late first-period pin of Owego’s Gairit Hodson at 145, but Caleb Hoover decked Waverly’s Dustyn Gingrich at 152 to leave the Indians up 21-12.
That’s when Waverly’s rally came.
Braeden Hills got six for Waverly with a 1:54 pin of Owego’s Bobby Struble at 160 to set up the match of the night.
Waverly’s Gage Tedesco and Owego’s Matt Gatto are both ranked in the top five at 172 in the Section IV rankings, but Tedesco took care of business early. The Waverly junior got a takedown for three near fall points in the first.
Tedesco had the choice to start the second and deferred. Gatto took the top position and Tedesco made him pay with a reversal. Gatto did escape but still trailed 7-1.
Tedesco elected to start the third neutral and tacked on a pair of takedowns surrounding a Gatto escape to post an 11-2 major decision win that gave the Wolverines the lead, at 22-21, that they wouldn’t give back.
Andrew Kimble followed with a pin of Owego’s John Swackhammer in 1:30 at 189 and at 215 Ty Beeman pinned Trevor Decker in 57 seconds to give Waverly an insurmountable 34-21 lead.
Kam Hills accepted a forfeit for Waverly at 285 and Colin Monell ended the night by accepting a forfeit for Owego to set the final score.
