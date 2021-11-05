WAVERLY — Scoring on the last drive of the first half and the first drive of the second is an oft sought after double.
Waverly did that and nearly anything else it wanted Friday night in a 35-8 drubbing of Norwich in the Section IV Class C semifinals.
“It’s a nice win,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller after seeing his team be the first Waverly squad in history to start a season at 10-0. “I’m proud of them.”
Awaiting the Wolverines is Chenango Forks, which whipped Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 39-13 Friday night.
“I thought we played really well offensively early,” said Miller.
After giving up a first down to the Purple Tornado, the Wolverines got a gift when someone missed a block on the ensuing punt. Punter and quarterback Torin Lawrence avoided the block but was stopped for a oine-yard loss.
Waverly took over at the Tornado’s 36 yard line. Quarterbsck Joey Tomasso opened a two-play touchdown drive with an eight yard completion to Tyler Talada and finished it with a 28 yard scamper. Ryan Clark, who was a perfect five-for-five in PATs made it 7-0.
That pattern repeated itself the second time Norwich had the ball. In this case, Malachi Gaters gave the Tornado its second first down of the possession before Waverly’s “D” stiffened. On fourth-and-three, the Wolverines induced a fumble to take over on downs.
It took all of five plays for Waverly yo hit pay dirt. A couple of short runs and a short pass put the ball at Norwich’s 48-yard line. A 28 yard Tomasso run got Waverly in the red zone and a 14 yard pass from Tomasso to Brady Blauvelt took it to the house.
Waverly got the ball back at the Tornado 49 and again, the Wolverines struck quickly. Tomasso opened the drive wiuth an 18-yard run and finished it with a 10 yard run after Gage Tedesco’s 21-yard run.
Waverly wanted the shutout, but Norwich found success before the half ended. With Gaters, Evan Sylstra and Lawrence running the ball well behind improved blocking, the Tornado pu together a 17-play march that ended with a one yard Lawrence run. Te Tornado could have been stopped nuerous times on the drive. Early, Norwich had a first-and 24 but ran their way to a first down. A bad snap near the goal line gave the Tornado a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line. Lawrence scored two plays later.
“We knew we’d have a struggle with them,” said Miller. “Their quarterback is extremely athletic. We had a big hit on him early and that slowed him down a bit.”
Not willing to rest for the remainder of the half, Waverly got the ball back with 2:16 to play and started driving. That possession would end when a botched exchange on a field goal attempt gave the ball to the Tornado.
Norwich tried to make something happen with 45 seconds on the clock, but Isaiah Bretz intercepted Lawrence and Waverly had the ball at the Norwich 48. Just four plays later, the Wolverines were in the end zone again when Bretz hauled in a 35-yard TD strike from Tomasso with five seconds left in the half.
Up 28-8, Waverly took the second halgkickoff at its 42-yard line when Norwich’s squib kick was recovered ny a Wavedrly up man.
Tomasso did a little slicing and dicing with his arm and Pipher joined Tedesco with some hard running. The big blow was a 27-yard Tomasso-to-Blauvelt hookup that put the ball at the Norwich 5-yard line. Two plays later, Tedesco went up the middle for the final score.
Tomasso finished 16-of-22 for 165 yards and two TDs passing and ran for 94 more yards and two scores.
Waverly’s running game produced 182 yards against a much larger opponent.
Norwich was led by Sylstra, who had 62 yards on 15 carries.The Tornado finished with 245 yards with 219 on the ground on 47 runs.
“This is our goal,” said Miller of reaching the sectional final and facing Forks. “Now we have to put together a game plan. We have too get healthy and just have to lay it all on the line.”
