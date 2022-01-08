INDIANA — Both the Athens and Canton wrestling teams are competing at the Mid-Winter Mayhem wrestling tournament at Indiana University of Pennsylvania this weekend.
On day one of competition, Athens’ Gavin Bradley wrestled his way to the semifinals at 113 pounds with a technical fall win in the round of 16 and a hard-fought 2-0 decision in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Brookville’s Jared Popson in the semis today.
Kaden Setzer will also appear in the semifinals today at 132 pounds after going 3-0 on Friday, including a technical fall win in the round of 16. He will face Brookville’s Owen Reinsel, who defeated Canton’s Brayden Wesneski in the opening round.
After falling in the round of 16 at 138 pounds, Jake Courtney won his next three bouts to earn a spot in the consolation round of four against Liam Cornetto of Marion Center.
Canton’s Hayden Ward went 3–0 with two pins at 152 pounds on Friday, and will wrestle James Hogan from Daniel Boone High School in the semis.
After a loss in the 285 quarterfinals, Canton’s Mason Nelson worked his way through the consolation bracket and will wrestle in the round of four today against Maxwell Roy of St. Joe’s Prep.
The Athens girls team is also at Mid-Winter Mayhem, and will compete today.
