I have been, for nearly my entire life, a huge fan of classical music. I have my parents to thank for that. I was no more than 8 years old when they purchased, one week at a time, a collection of “The World’s Greatest Music” from the Laceyville A&P store. I was groovin’ to Beethoven, Dvorak, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Debussey for two years before Chuck Berry recorded “Roll Over Beethoven.” Life became more interesting as rock ‘n’ roll melded with the classics in our living room. Jerry Lee Lewis bashing the life out of a piano and wailing about “Great Balls of Fire,” might be followed by the Swan Lake Ballet. Little Richard , also pounding away on a poor innocent piano, assaulted our ears with the likes of “Tutti Fruuti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Long Tall Sally,” and “Keep A-Knockin’ “, only to be followed by “The William Tell Overture” and “A Night on Bald Mountain.”
I was caught between Dick Clark’s American Bandstand and Walt Disney’s Fantasia. It was already an established fact that, much as I loved sports, I was never going to be in any Hall of Fame for any sport. My path to success was maybe going to be involved in some way with music. Would I be a Rock star…a famous symphonic composer? As Yogi Berra advised, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” My fork in the road became a traffic circle with no way off. The musical instrument that I could master has never been invented. The language of musical composition completely escapes me. I do know a G Clef from a G String, but that’s about it.
I’ve taken you through all that to bring you with me to this moment. A moment when the language of music came directly into conflict with what I thought I had learned about great music and what my baser experiences of life had made me aware of.
With all that exposure to the great composers, I must admit that I deliberately never really made myself familiar with the music of one of the giants of the musical pantheon. I turned my back on Bach. I knew Johann Sebastian Bach was well respected. I knew his father and four of his brothers were also named Johann (kind of the prototype for George Foreman and his many sons named George). The guy just looked weird to my little kid eyes, and for years after as I grew to adulthood. That massive curly wig looked like someone sheared a sheep and laid the wool on his head to air it out.
As it happens, I am in possession of a CD featuring a collection of Bach’s music; and perusing the listing of selections on the CD case led me to discover a little thing called “Air On The G String.”
WHOA BABY! I found myself automatically hoping this is a DVD…I’ve gotta watch THAT!
I went directly to You Tube and searched breathlessly for anything that might show me someone–anyone– who can make music with a G String. Not only who, but how! There was, very sadly, nothing.
Don’t bother, I’ve already done the research.
Crestfallen, I threw the CD into the car’s player…and was transported. I had no idea air on a G String could sound exactly like a collection of violins. Incredible!
I haven’t got a clue how he did it, but old Johann must have been some kind of a genius. I played that piece three times consecutively, and it felt more deeply moving each time. A thing of genuine beauty. There were no liner notes to tell me if the G String was being worn as it was played or merely held under the chin like a violin. Then I moved on to the next selection. You might want to put your coffee down before you read this: I’ve gotta tell you–I was right about Bach being weird. He followed Air on the G String with a little number called St Matthew’s Passion! That’s just sick!
JS Bach…musical pornographer!
I wonder if my parents knew about this. If they had, I suspect they’d have reacted like the recently deceased Jerry Lee: “Goodness gracious,great balls of fire!”
