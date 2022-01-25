DANVILLE — Chris DeForest was a four-time winner for Athens’ boys to lead them to a 57-37 win over Danville on Monday night.

Conversely, Danville’s ladies shut Athens off the top of the podium on the way to taking the Lady Wildcats down 76-25.

DeForest grabbed his first win in the 50 free with a time of 24.17 seconds, and took the 100 fly in 1:02.03.

DeForest also teamed with Ethan Hicks, Ethan Denlinger and Ronel Ankam to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:42.45; and the 400 free relay in 3:51.13.

Also for Athens, Joe Blood won the 500 free against Danville with a time of 6:44.56.

In the ladies’ meet, Danville went 1-2 in seven events.

Teagan Williams and Brooke Kopatz each had three second-place finishes for Athens. In individual events, Williams was second in the 50 free and Kopatz was second in the 100 breast.

The duo also teamed with Hannah Walker and Ali Thoman to take second in the 200 free and with Grace Cobb and Taylar Fisher to place second in the 400 free.

Abigayle Panek added a second for the Wildcats in diving.

Athens is slated dive in the Tunkhannock Invitational on Friday and swim in the event on Saturday.

