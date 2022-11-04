I found the following article in a scrap book that appeared in the Sayre Evening Times. I further researched the couple and found some interesting facts.
On Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 1891, at 2:30 o’clock, took place one of the most attractive events ever witnessed in this place, being the marriage of Miss Ellen Thatcher Low and Mr. Horace Austin Colt, two of our most worthy young people. The ceremony took place at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Elmer Avenue, Rev. S. F. Colt, M.D., father of the groom, officiating, and was performed according to the Presbyterian form, a ring being used, (there was not a Presbyterian church in Sayre until 1893). The church was neatly trimmed about the altar with ferns, evergreens, chrysanthemums, and other house plants forming a lovely background.
Mrs. J. W. Bishop officiated at the organ, and Messrs. Will Colt, Roscoe Wilson, William Whittle and Arthur Howell acted as ushers.
The church was well filled with their many friends, who had come upon invitation to witness this most pleasant event. After the ceremony the happy pair, accompanied by relatives and friends, made their way to the residence of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. James E. Low, where congratulations were in order, after which the party feasted on delicacies which had been prepared with great care and skill.
The few brief hours passed away lively until five o’clock arrived, the hour for the newly wedded pair to take their departure. This part seemed to be greatly enjoyed by their young friends, and from the house to the depot they were followed by a storm of rice of large proportions. The young people left on train 2 for Buffalo NY, having their trunk checked for Hornellsville, NY.
The good wishes of all go with Mr. and Mrs. Colt, who are justly deserving of a long life of joy and prosperity. May paths strewn with brightness ever greet them.
The following parties were present from out of town:
Rev. S. F. Colt, M.D., Miss Colt, Miss Josephine Colt, Mr. and Mrs. C. P. Wagner, Mrs. John Piollet, Mrs. Louis Piollet, Mrs. Charles Reed, Wysox, PA; Col. And Mrs. J. H. Horton and Miss Lucy Horton, Buffalo, NY; Mrs. Will Colt, Lopez, PA; Miss Nan Horton, Towanda PA; Miss Nan Wells, Meshoppen, PA; Miss Kitty Wells, Meshoppen, PA; Mr. and Mrs. Leon Lewis, Mahanoy City, Mr. Arthur Howell, Delano, PA; Miss Mary E. Morris, Wurtsboro, NY; Mrs. J. W. Cline and daughter, New Village, NJ; Mrs. Wm. Reveling, Easton, PA; Mrs. Wm. Fulmer, Bloomsburg, NJ; Mrs. J. N. Case, Washington, NJ; Miss Mary Thatcher, Wet Danby, NY; Miss Mira Meade, Ithaca, NY; Mrs. Gillon, West Danby, NY; Mr. J. E. Low, Jersey City; Mrs. M. Wilkinson, Kerhonkson, NY; Miss Emma L. Kimmich, Horseheads, NY.
They were remembered by their many friends in a most substantial way, as the tables laden with valuable tokens of useful articles showed a list of which we append: Three handsome rockers, steel engraving, silver tea set, jewelry case, cracker set, mustard cup, pickle plate, counterpane, chenille table spread, silver carving set with oxidase handles, vases, silver soup ladle, silver cream spoon, linen napkins, ten dollars, silver cake knife and case, dining table spread, $25, linen towels, set of silver orange spoons, etchings, silver sugar spoon, chowder dish, silver knife and fork in case, stee engraving, chair bolster, pattern napkins and lunch spread, set silver tea spoons, silver bon-bon, fruit set, silver nut cracker and picks in case, set of chassed silver teaspoons, silver meat fork gold trimmed in case, silver cake knife in case, silver butter knife, silver sugar spoon gold lined in case, silver syrup cup, silver salt and pepper set, etching, steel engraving, reed stand, set of dishes, set of mats, oil painting, fruit plates, reed stand and work basket, bed spread, table cloth, antique stand, stand lamp, thro, stand spread, linen towels, napkins, silk and lace pin cushion and mat, cherry center table and reed fruit basket, gold mounted candle stick, berry set, piano lamp, rose bowl.
Horace Austin Colt was born in Pottsville, PA December 2, 1861, in the 1888-89 directory for Athens Sayre and Waverly he is listed as a machinist. Ellen Thatcher Low was born Phillipsburg, NJ in 1869 to James Whitfield and Sallie Ann Thatcher Low. Her father worked as a butcher in NJ. The family came to Sayre with J. Edward Low the oldest child who was a clerk on the L.V.R.R. Horace died suddenly in Lancaster Eire County, NY in 1917 where he and Ellen lived and raised their family. Ellen lived until 1936. James Whitfield Low died in Sayre August 8, 1898.
Rev. Samuel Fisher Colt, M. D., a distinguished personage on Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and well known in Luzerne County, died at his home in Wysox Township, December 12, 1893, after an illness of a few days. Rev. Colt was born in Patterson, NJ April 17, 1817, and his ancestors were English, and both his grandparents were Revolutionary soldiers. Graduating from Lafayette College and Princeton Theological Seminary, he began preaching at Merryall, near Wyalusing in 1843. He later founded the Susquehanna Collegiate Institute (S.C.I.) in Towanda of which he was principal five years, subsequently going to Pottsville where he had the pastorate of one of the largest churches when the late Civil War broke out. Fired by inborn patriotism, he enlisted in the 96th P.V.I., of which he was made Chaplin, in which capacity he served until failing health compelled his resignation. He about this time moved to Laporte, Sullivan County, where he served several years as missionary under the auspices of the Lackawanna Presbytery, at the same time practicing medicine, as he had early in life taken a course and received a diploma as physician and surgeon. In 1885 he located in Wysox near Towanda, where he had a pleasant home, from which the family delighted to dispense a generous hospitality to all who visited it.
Mr. Colt was thrice married his last union being but a few months ago, to him were born eighteen children, twelve of whom survive him. Wilkes-Barre Record.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society
