WAVERLY — The Morning Times Doubles Shootout has been full of big scores and close matches.
The Sweet 16 phase of the tourney was played on Sunday and for eight teams, Valentines Day-eve was sweet indeed.
The team of Logan Shadduck and Josh Wood had a very sweet day indeed. Shadduck topped all scorers Sunday withg a 772 that included a 277 and a 279. Wood added a 621 and the team posted the top score of the day with a 1,441 to take a 174-pin win over John Butler and Brandon Griffin.
Ray and Nate Searfoss had the day’s second-best score with a 1,367 to knock out Robert French and Charlie Jenkins, who posted a 1,257.
The third-best team score went to Kyle Cornish and RJ Fields. The 1,345 that they put up topped Clair Benson and Chris Apgar’s 1,212.
Jason Wheeler and Glenn Fassett, who had a 278 in a 738 series, defeated Don Stafford and Rosie Griffin 1,327-1,226.
Also checking in with a score of 1,300 on the nose was the team of Becky Waltman and Charlie Dykins. Dykins also topped the 700-pin mark with a 715. They topped Diana Leonard and Scott Teeter, who shot a 1,241.
Also advancing was the team of Rachel and Nathan Johnson, who beat Connor Joseph and Ken Greaham 1,292-1,222; Chris Bailey and Harry Marbaker, who posted a 1,246 to the 1,162 put up by Nick Peterson and Will Allen; and Elizabeth Benfer and Pichael Decker, who downed Laure Houseknecht and Jessica Plummer 1,228-1,202.
The Elite Eight will be pared down to the Final Four in a squad at 2 p.m. on Saturday. That will lead to the step-ladder finals which begin at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.