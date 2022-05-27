Preliminary plans were made April 12, 1921, to have the Sayre Lodge of Elks represented on the diamond during the baseball season by a team that would undoubtedly be able to compete with the best nine in this section of the country.
Judging from the personnel of the Elks’ team, Sayre would not only be permitted to witness some fast games that summer but would have an opportunity to root for a winning aggregation.
Willard Spaulding was chosen manager of the team; Robert F. Adam was the assistant manager and those two officers, and all the players were members of the Sayre Lodge of Elks.
At that point the Elks had two members of the pitching staff. Carlisle A. Robinson was one of the pitchers. “Who tell is he?” the fans asked. “Why you know him, you have rooted for him hundreds of times”, was the answer. Mr. Fan if you are informed that Carlisle is known on the diamond as “Robbie” or “Old Monroe” then you will know him all right. His side wheeler was Clayton Welles, more commonly known as “Clayt.” He pitched when a student at Lafayette and later he had been in the box for the Wyalusing team.
There were two candidates for the position just behind the bat. Dr. R. T. Thayer of Dushore, was one of the men on the job. He was commonly called “Doc.” When he was not playing baseball, he was pulling teeth. The previous season he played with both Wyalusing and Dushore and his work was well known in Sayre. William Ryan, better known as “Slug” was also behind the bat in some of the games. He had played for several seasons with the Coleman Memorials and had won many a game for that them by his clever slick work. He was a homerun hitter and sometimes called Sayre’s Babe Ruth.
The Elks had a strong infield and outfield. “Slug” Ryan would be on first part of the time. Mark Pomeroy Myers was in the infield. This was his name when he put on his glad clothes. But when he was in his baseball togs he was commonly called “Nig.” Ray Dolan was also in the infield. He and Myers achieved fame when playing with the Coleman’s. Danny Haas of the Ingersoll-Rand outfit was with the Elks and Jim Connelly of the Springs Corners nine was also wearing horns somewhere in the field. Tom Carroll was to be somewhere around center field. He was well remembered by the Sayre fans. He was the fat fellow, who was often here with the Dushore team. Fattie Arbuckle had noting on him when it came to the waistline, but he had something on Fattie when it came to playing baseball, for Carroll was one of the bright stars on the Dushore team the previous summer. Fisher Welles, a Lafayette and Wyalusing player and George Keeler, also of Wyalusing, would be in the field for the Elks. Lloyd Carpenter, formerly captain of the Coleman’s and later an Ingersoll-Rand player, was also in the Elks lineup, and also was Tom Piollet of Wysox, a State College and Towanda star and Martin Scanlin of Athens, who made a name for himself with Allegheny College and the Ingersoll-Rand.
Manager Spaulding said that there were, many candidates besides the above mentioned. They would drop around when the time came for the first practice and then the management would undoubtedly be able to pick out a team that would give the local fans an opportunity during the summer to “yell their heads off” to use one of their pet phrases.
William J. “Slug” Ryan was born in Sayre January 19, 1894, the son of John and Mary Donlin Ryan, He attended Sayre schools and went to work for the Lehigh when he was 16 years of age. He later went on the road as a fireman and was promoted to engineer, a position he held until his retirement in 1963.
He spent his entire life in Sayre, except for short periods of time when he was sent out of the area by the railroad. He married Mary D. Law in January 1924, they had two daughters Sally Ann and Mary.
Mr. Ryan acquired the nickname of “Slug” while playing baseball in the Valley after World War I. At that time, he was a member of the Ingersoll-Rand team, one of the top aggregations in the area, later playing for the Sayre System Shops team, the Sayre Elks, and the Coleman Memorials. He was a top-notch catcher and also played the outfield.
Mr. Ryan died August 26, 1965.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
