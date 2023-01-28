TRUMANSBURG – Waverly’s boys basketball team took a 36-24 halftime lead and held on for a 67-51 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win over the Blue Raiders.
The win gives the Wolverines an 11-0 league record and the IAC Large School South division title.
“Going in we had a 7- to 8-day layoff so we were a little rusty and a step slow and didn’t play as well as usual.,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson.
He added that they played well at times and did what they needed to do on the road.
“The last time we won the division was the 2017-2018 season so this is the first for Joey Tomasso, who does a lot for us, and seniors Nate Delill and Isaiah Bretz. It feels good to get this one for them.”
On Friday, Tomasso ripped the nets for 30 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Jake VanHouten added his best game of the season with 11 points and a monster 16 rebounds.
Hogan Shaw hit for eight points and added four steals and Bretz finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Also for Waverly, Delill had five points and Jay Pipher had three points.
Barrett Potter led Trumansburg with 14 points. Nick Nelson and Mason VanGorder had 11 points each for the Blue Raiders.
The Wolverines will host Cazenovia today with the JV game at 3.m. and the varsity game to follow.
