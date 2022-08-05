The modern way of grocery shopping was introduced to the Valley area in the spring of 1939 with the opening of the Acme Market at 144 Desmond Street in Sayre the A&P Super Markets at 418 South Main Street in Athens, 208 Desmond Street in Sayre and 345 Broad Street in Waverly.
The Acme Super Market ad for the grand opening Friday May 19, 1939, stated “Shop the Modern Way—Serve yourself at the Acme—Handy basket carts for your convenience. Acme Super Markets are outstanding food centers…large spacious aisles…modern equipment…every item priced clearly so that you can see just what your bill will amount to. Thousands of thrifty housekeepers are already enjoying ACME’s quality foods at money saving prices. Be sure to visit the new Acme this weekend. In Acme Super Markets you shop as quickly or as leisurely as you like. No need to hurry if you want to “BROWSE” around. You buy with confidence as our guarantee of satisfaction is your protection.”
The Valley News of May 19, 1939, said that on May 18, the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company opened its new self-service store at 418 Main Street. Concurrent with the opening of this improved A&P market service was the announcement that the new store was being managed by Loren Pierce, formerly manager of the Desmond Street A&P store in Sayre and that Lee Gerould former manager of the Athens succeeded Mr. Pierce in Sayre. Charles Gerould was named assistant manager of the Athens store.
The Athens store was renovated and redecorated. While it was not called a supermarket, as the company only used that term with reference to its even larger stores, the system of service was the same as that associated in many people’s minds, with the name “supermarket”. Customers selected their own groceries, except in the produce and dairy departments, baskets and gliders were provided. Prices were the same as those in the company’s supermarkets.
The produce and dairy products were on the left side of the store as one entered, the balance was given over to the general grocery line.
L. E. Hogan of Elmira, superintendent of the Elmira territory, was in Athens supervising the work of changing the store to the new type of market.
The Sayre Evening Times of May 18, 1939, said that the completely remodeled and redecorated, Acme Self-Service market, owned by the American Stores company, opened on the site of the former American Store on Desmond Street on May 19, 1939.
The new method of service, with customers using self-service carts, selecting their needs from open displays and wheeling them to the checkers for payment and wrapping, replaced the former clerk service. All departments except meat and produce were serviced in this manner.
A completely modern self-service dairy, coffee, grocery and specialty line of luxury food departments had been installed, together with the produce, meat and seafood departments.
Albert Granberg was grocery manager with Wilbur Goble as assistant. Clifford MacMorran was named meat department manager and Gerald Kraus was assistant. Produce manager was Arthur Rider with Arthur Quick as assistant. Phil Helsby was also in the store temporarily. Checkers were Miss Hazel Lennox and Robert Williams.
The opening ad for the A&P stated that on Thursday May 18 every customer making a purchase of 50c or over would receive a free large 8c loaf of bread. On Friday May 19 every customer making a 50c purchase would receive Wheat or Rice Puffs.
Some of the foods listed in the ad were Peanut Butter 2 lbs. in bulk 29c, Sunny field Sliced Bacon 2 ½ lb. package 25c, Kraft Cheese 2 lb. box 39c, White House Evaporated Milk 10 tall cans 57c, 8 O’clock Coffee 1 lb. 15c, Tomato Soup 4 cans 25c, New Potatoes 15 lb. 33c. The Acme had Fancy Woodside Roll or Fine Tub of Butter 2 lbs. for 47c while the A&P had Tub butter one price one quality 2 lbs. for 49c.
The grocery store chains grew over the years and then saw decline. By 1972 there was an A&P store at 581 Broad Street in Waverly, and an Acme Market at 523-525 South Keystone Avenue in Sayre (this property is now home to the Valley Cities Gas Company). The acme opened it last store in Sayre on North Keystone Avenue this property is now home to Chandlers Antiques.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
