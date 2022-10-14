According to an article in the Sayre Evening Times September 10, 1932, a fire of unknown origin, discovered at 2:10 o’clock that morning, left in ruins one of the valley’s oldest landmarks, the old Spring homestead at Spring’s Corners in Sayre.
The house was built in 1805 by Dr. Ozias Spring who was born in New London, Connecticut, in 1751 he came to the valley in 1797. He built a log cabin on Cayuta Creek and conducted a drug store there until the homestead was erected eight years later.
A descendant of Dr. Spring Married into the Culver family and for several years the place was known as the Culver homestead. It was remodeled by this family in 1865. According to Pioneer and Patriot Families of Bradford County by Clement Heverly, Emily E. Spring (b 1813-d1896) married Cornelius Cuyler of Aurora, NY. They had one daughter Emily. Vacated by the last of the Cuyler family the property was in the hands of Attorney Frank Howard of Waverly for a few years until it was sold to Harry Spencer who died in 1929. The Spencer’s lived in the house from at least 1900 to 1929. Mrs. Spencer left Sayre but maintained ownership of the house until it was destroyed in the fire.
During the pioneer days of Bradford County, the Spring homestead was the center of much political and religious activity. It was said that during the “war” between the settlers from Connecticut with those from Pennsylvania (Pennnamite Land Wars) many plots and counter plots were hatched there and it was there that the Baptist Church was first organized in the Valley. Ozias Spring was an ordained Baptist Minister.
The day after the fire nothing remained but the outer charred shell of the old landmark and the loss was estimated at $6000 on the real estate and $1000 on the personal property. There was $4000 in insurance.
For some time, the home had been occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Carl Mullin and family, and Mr. and Mrs. Emory Thrawl, an elderly couple cared for by Mr. and Mrs. Mullin.
When the fire was discovered by Frank Smith who lived next door, he ran to arouse the household. It was with some difficulty that Mr. Thrawl was dressed and carried from the burning structure by Mr. Smith. The other occupants got out without any trouble.
On arrival of the firemen the entire rear of the structure was belching flame and, owing to the solid construction of the old house, which was built of heavy beams, it was very difficult for the firemen to fight it. Unable to enter the house or work from the roof, they could only pour streams on the outside of the building. With three pumper streams and one hydrant stream playing on the fire for four hours the flames were under control by 6 o’clock and completely extinguished at 8. Only a few articles of personal property, some of which belonged to the Spencer estate, some to Mr. and Mrs. Mullin and some to Mr. and Mrs. Thrawl, were saved.
While the origin of the fire was not known it was believed that tramps must have been smoking in a shed that joined the main house in the rear as there was no fire in any stove in the part of the house where the flames burst out.
This was the costliest fire Sayre had experienced in two years according to Fire Chief Alvin Shaffer.
The fireman who worked hard for six hours, declared it was the worst fire to contend with that they had ever known. Frank Smith helped the firemen out with coffee and sandwiches during the night.
The Sayre Historical Society is the owner of the photograph of Elm Cottage used in the article. Under the photo is the following that was provided by Jim Ferris. “The Elm Cottage—Original home of Dr. Spring, for whom Spring Street is named. It was located at a point across from the store where the approach to the Milltown Bridge is now located.”
“Picture taken in 1892. In the picture from left to right, Addie Puff, daughter of Theodore Puff, first Chief Sayre Borough Chief of Police, Kathryn Bellis, Blanche Cole’s grandmother. Standing on the walk is James Bellis, who operated a meat wagon in Sayre’s early days, on the wagon holding the dog is John J. Bellis who worked for the L.V.R.R. Dairy Dispatch and was a special policeman. Jim said that his genealogy research indicates that Kathryn Bellis was Mary Catherine (Barnes) Bellis, married to John J. Bellis in the picture. Mary Catherine was born in 1833 and died in 1902, John J. Bellis was born in 1832 and also died in 1902. James Bellis was born in 1854 and died in 1925. John J. and Mary Catherine Bellis also had a daughter Lizzie, that married Victor Schoonover. They had one daughter, Blanche who married Cecil Clyde Cole. Victor Cole was their son.” This family lived in the cottage in the 1890s.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
