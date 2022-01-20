Athens High team wins Northeast Regional Science Olympiad tournament
ATHENS — It has been a few years, but the Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team is back on top.
After a six year break, the Wildcats are once again the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad champions.
Athens took the first place trophy with a score of 57, beating out North Pocono with 75.
Students competed virtually this season, battling some of the top teams in the country. The victory earned the Wildcats a spot in the state competition on April 17, where they hope to break into the top 10 teams in Pennsylvania.
‘I just want to thank you’: Wolf visits Guthrie’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf praised the leadership and staff at Guthrie for their hard work and effort in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout during a visit to the vaccination clinic on Elmira Street on Wednesday.
“I want to thank you Dr. Scopelliti for everything you have done here at Guthrie, for everything Guthrie has done,” Wolf said after Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti introduced him on Wednesday.
Wolf toured the Guthrie vaccine clinic at the former Kmart before meeting with local media where he talked about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older.
Waverly resident sues Little League Baseball, Inc. over Waverly LL ban
WAVERLY — A Waverly resident and business owner has filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball, Inc. over Waverly Little League banning him last summer from attending events at the local league.
This is the second lawsuit connected to the events that led to the Waverly Little League Board of Directors banning Keith Thomas, but the first that was actually filed against Little League itself.
The latest lawsuit, which was filed this spring, is looking for Little League Baseball, Inc. to overrule Waverly Little League, claiming the banning was illegal due to the fact that there was no hearing held on the matter.
Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team returning to nationals
ATHENS — The COVID-19 pandemic denied the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team a chance to make back-to-back trips to the national competition — but after a year break, the Wildcats are back.
Two short years ago, the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team made headlines by finishing second in the state and earning a trip to the National Science Olympiad Tournament held at Cornell University.
After the canceled tournament in 2020, lightning has struck twice and Harlan Rowe has once again finished second in the state and will be returning to the tournament.
McLinko remembers Bustin as anniversary of his passing approaches
TOWANDA — Monday will mark the one year anniversary of Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin’s passing.
During the Bradford County Commissioners’ most recent meeting, Commissioner Doug McLinko shared some memories about his former colleague while acknowledging the “sad day” that was approaching.
“Ed’s missed. He was a terrific guy. I liked him a lot,” said McLinko. “He made coming to work fun. We didn’t always agree, but one thing Ed always did is he worked those disagreements out peacefully.”
Following his sudden passing on April 19, 2020 at the age of 59, Bustin was remembered for his work as a first responder, firefighter and EMT who was involved with the Greater Valley EMS board. As a commissioner, McLinko and Commissioner Darly Miller at the time remembered his focus on helping others, including those with mental illness or who were struggling with addiction.
