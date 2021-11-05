MONTOURSVILLE – Rocco Pulizzi. Remember that name.
Actually, if you watch tonight’s Athens-Montoursville District 4 Class AAA playoff game you’ll see and hear that name a lot. With 154 carries for 1,141 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, he’s clearly the man they rely on in the run game. Want proof? The rest of the backs – excluding quarterback Maddix Dalena’s 37 runs because many appear to be sacks – have 145 carries for 560 yards.
Dylan Blackwell, with 45 carries for 278 yards and three scores is the only other guy with over 100 rushing yards on the season.
Dalena has been effective as the trigger man in the passing game. Dalena has hit 88 of 150 passing attempts for 1,225 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.
Isaiah Fenner, James Batkowski lead the receiver corps. Fenner has 23 receptions for 410 yards and two TDs and Batkowski has 21 catches for 310 yards and two scores. Marco Pulizzi leads the receiving grew with four TDs among his 13 receptions and 178 yards.
All told, the Warriors average 287.5 yards per game and allow nearly the same.
Athens’ numbers are strikingly similar in terms of the percentage of rushing yards to passing yards. The Wildcats have 1,678 rushing yards and 1,325 passing yards for an average of 300.3 yards per game.
Shayne Reid leads Athens’ offense with 1,005 rushing yards and nine TDs on 131 carries. Add in 20 receptions for 284 yards and four more scores and Reid’s importance to the Athens’ attack becomes even more clear. Caleb Nichols is next on the Wildcats’ list with 270 yards and three TDs on 35 carries. Kolsen Keathley is next on the rushing list with 106 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Mason Lister has connected on 94 of his 149 passes for 1,286 yards with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Karter Rude is his main target with 32 catches for 555 yards and four scores. JJ Babcock has 18 catches for 279 yards and five TDs.
Dylan Harford, Rude, Nichols, Troy Jennings and Reid lead the defense.
