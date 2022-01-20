Two Athens teachers arrested while chaperoning senior trip
VIRGINIA BEACH — A pair of Athens Area School District teachers were arrested during the Athens High School senior trip in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Learning support teacher Ben Gambrell and social studies teacher Chris Weldy, who were both acting as chaperones on the senior trip, were arrested early Sunday morning for Drunk in Public and Profane Language.
District Superintendent Craig Stage stressed that no students were involved in the incident.
“I can confirm to you that no students were involved. The students were safe. They were well looked after and they completed the senior trip, which ended (Sunday night),” said Stage, who once again noted that students had nothing to do with the incident. “This did not involve students. Students were not witnesses to it.”
Salsman pleads guilty, resigns as DA
TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice while also submitting his resignation during a court proceeding at the Bradford County Courthouse on Friday morning.
The maximum penalty Salsman could face is 11 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Promoting prostitution, which is a third-degree felony, carries a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Obstruction and witness intimidation, both second-degree misdemeanors, carry a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison and $5,000 fines.
“With this admission of guilt, the Office of Attorney General has ensured Mr. Salsman faces serious consequences, without retraumatizing vulnerable victims who came forward and testified to the Grand Jury. Despite Mr. Salsman’s efforts to interfere in the investigation and his claims that the Grand Jury was politically motivated, today he is taking responsibility for his actions,” a press release from Shapiro’s office said.
Elmira murder suspect caught after police chase through Valley
ELMIRA — A murder suspect from Elmira has been apprehended in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania after a two-hour long police chase that came through the Valley on Friday afternoon.
According to Elmira Police, a Superior Court Warrant was handed down by the Chemung County Court for murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for 40-year-old Lawrence J. Williams of Elmira on Thursday.
According to police, at around 12:54 p.m. on Friday, Elmira officers attempted to stop the vehicle and Williams fled from officers in the Chevy Malibu. A pursuit ensued over the next two hours that traveled across state and county lines several times and involved numerous police agencies in both New York and Pennsylvania.
Ondrey to take over as Bradford County DA
TOWANDA — Former long-time First Assistant District Attorney Albert Ondrey will take over as Bradford County’s district attorney on or before June 1, President Judge Maureen Beirne announced Wednesday.
Ondrey was appointed following the resignation of Chad Salsman, who pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice earlier this month.
For Ondrey, who has had more than 20 years as an assistant district attorney, he’s excited to return to the county office, and will soon meet with the current assistant district attorneys to become acclimated with the case load.
Creativity brings in the crowds at Arts4All
SAYRE – After last year’s Athens Arts4All had to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, committee President Kurt Priester said they set their sights on bringing back the in-person event however they could.
“We had every contingency plan we could think of,” he said.
On Saturday, the event – now named Valley Arts4All – kicked off its return, although instead of the grounds of Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens Township, it was at Sayre’s Riverfront Park.
“(Sayre Borough Manager) David Jarrett and Sayre Borough were incredible in helping us get it here so that we could have it,” Priester said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.