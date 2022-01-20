Pa. Attorney General: Chesapeake to pay $5.3 million in restitution to landowners
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General initiated legal action more than five years ago against Chesapeake Energy over natural gas royalty payments. It may have been a long process, but the two parties have now reached a settlement.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the agreement Monday, which he said would ensure better royalty payments and protections for landowners, and $5.3 million in restitution for landowners with leases through the company.
In addition to the restitution, the settlement allows the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to examine Chesapeake’s records to ensure compliance while also making sure the company posts clear pricing information on its website and provides current landowners an opportunity to get better royalty payments.
Trustees pass Waverly Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan
WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees approved the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan following a presentation from Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt at Tuesday’s village meeting.
Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 that would call for a New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.
The order was prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota — a death that sparked protests daily throughout the nation and in communities across New York State to demand change, action and accountability.
Tioga Central takes home 41st annual Scholarship Challenge title
SAYRE — The team from Tioga Central High School came away with the Kwasnoski Cup and the $3,000 prize on Saturday as they won the 41st annual Scholarship Challenge presented by Choice 102.
The listening audience knew they were in for an exciting final match between Tioga and Waverly since team captains Logan Cornell and Rachel Smith seemed to hit the buzzer for nearly every question.
Just before the final match, Dave related that Waverly had previously won the competition in 2002, 2006 and 2007, and Tioga Central had won back in 1981, 1982, 1987 and 1992.
Round Top Park remains open for cross country skiing for first time in decades
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The wildness of the 2020-21 winter season has allowed Round Top Park to stay open for cross country skiing since before Christmas.
Athens Township Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Richard Bean said that skiing at Round Top has always been weather-permitting and that the park usually closes when the snow melts and opens back up after the next snowfall.
“As long I’ve been on the park commission since 1993, I have never been open for the time that we opened it up until spring,” Bean said.
Carver named Choice 102 ‘Individual of the Year’
SAYRE — The “Individual of the Year” award has become a long-standing yearly tradition at Choice 102.
On a given morning, former station owner Chuck Carver would invite a stand-out member of the community into the studio and present them with the award in recognition of their contributions.
New Choice 102 owners Dave and Irene Radigan surprised Carver with the latest Individual of the Year honor Saturday as Carver readied to close out the second qualifying round of Scholarship Challenge.
‘It’s Robin Smith Day’
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township officials and employees gathered at the township building on Tuesday as State Rep. Tina Pickett made a surprise visit to honor longtime township secretary Robin Smith before her impending retirement.
Smith, who also served two terms as a supervisor, will retire on March 17 after more than 21 years as the township’s secretary.
“I can’t imagine there has been many people who have done that, both supervisor and secretary, and of course, as we were all agreeing (earlier), who keeps the whole thing rolling? The secretary is that person who keeps everything in place, makes everything happen and knows what comes next,” Pickett told Smith, who took over as secretary on Oct. 13, 1999.
