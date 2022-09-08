TIOGA CENTER — Tioga boys soccer coach Adam Layman understands his program is still in a “rebuilding period,” but he also sees a lot of potential in this group of Tigers.
“I’m definitely honored to be back at Tioga coaching. The program had some success when I was playing and we are definitely in a rebuilding period right now, but I really think we have some potential,” Layman said. “We have some talented kids here, and we have a modified program this year. I think it could shape up to be a pretty good season.”
Tioga has had an increase in numbers at the varsity level as they have 14 players on the roster, compared to 11 last season.
While the Tigers have better numbers this year, having 14 players still means they will need to be in great shape in order to compete with teams that have more depth.
“The focus of the preseason camp is simple: fundamentals and conditioning,” Layman said. “We’re going to work on our ball control, and really look to get this team to be a cohesive unit.”
Leading the way will be returning players Tyler Roe, Ethan Landmessar, Brady Landmessar and Gavin Carter.
“My core guys are back from last year, and they communicated very well, and played very well together,” Layman said. “From what I’ve seen in the preseason, that’s carried over to this year. The good thing about having played together for a while is that you don’t necessarily have to talk, you just know that pass is going to be there.”
The Tigers will also rely on some newcomers this season, including Jake Browne who will be taking over the goalkeeping duties from his cousin Trent.
“Jake Browne is definitely going to be an asset to the team. He has a lot of natural athleticism, and he’s really taking a liking to the keeper position,” said Layman, who also mentioned James Miller as another key addition to the squad.
One thing Layman has been working on is his team’s mindset, especially when things get a little tough on the field — or lopsided on the scoreboard.
“My biggest concern is the guys getting discouraged. I noticed last year when we fell behind early, there were a few times when we got discouraged,” he said. “We just need to avoid getting down on ourselves if we have a bad game.”
As far as goals for the season, Layman is looking for his team to string together some wins in order to show his team that they are heading in the right direction while also serving as a recruiting tool for younger Tigers.
“I would love to see this team go .500. I think seeing this program be competitive would help us get more kids out,” Layman said. “I want them to be proud that they are on the Tioga soccer team.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.