John O’Boyle who served as trainmaster at the Lehigh Valley Railroad in Sayre for twenty years was greatly in demand as an after-dinner speaker, and was heard by service clubs, railroad organizations and civic groups from Rochester to Wilkes-Barre. His interest in railroad men, from the most humble laborer up, his dry wit and his willingness to do favors brought him innumerable friends throughout the system. He was probably one of the best-known Lehigh officials.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA June 23, 1878, Mr. O’Boyle became associated with the Lehigh January 2, 1902. He started as an ordinary section laborer in Coxton and June 1 of the same year became a stenographer in the Wilkes-Barre office. He rose successfully to car distributor August 1, 1904, to special agent and yard master September 1, 1909, and became shipping agent at Perth Amboy October 1, 1915, On April 1, 1916, he was named assistant to the superintendent at Jersey City, and May 1, 1917, became trainmaster at Cortland.
He came to Sayre from Cortland as trainmaster on July 24, 1918, a post he held continuously until June 16, 1938, when he was transferred to Wilkes-Barre.
On January 7, 1933, John O’Boyle gave the Waverly Lions Club one of the clearest and fairest explanations of the plight of the railroads ever heard in this section.
“I am coming before you men tonight,” Mr. O’Boyle said, “not as a representative of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, but as a representative of railroad men of the systems throughout the country. I want to outline for you the transportation system as railroad men see it.”
“During the past twenty-five years we have seen tremendous changes taking place in our transportation systems. The annual tonnage of freight hauled by the railroads of the country has dropped steadily, through competition with motor trucks and waterways. It is our contention that much of this tonnage has been taken from us unfairly, that it rightfully belongs to us and our competitors have succeeded in securing it only because of vast governmental subsidies, paid in the last analysis by you as taxpayers.”
Mr. O’Boyle quoted a great many figures to prove his contentions that the railroads are an indispensable part of our modern civilization, and they were being treated unfairly by the government.
“The Barge Canal” he said “carried 2,186,000 tons of freight in 1929. It cost the people of New York State 173 million dollars to build, and the taxpayers are paying 10 million a year over and above the operating revenues for its maintenance. Freight is hauled over the canal for $3.47 a ton. The New York Central Railroad, which parallels the canal has an actual operating cost of $2.03 a ton for freight it hauls between the same points. But in addition, the railroad must pay tremendous property taxes, and all its maintenance costs. Lacking the subsidies granted the canal by the people of the state the railroad is unable to compete on a price basis with the water haul.”
Mr. O’Boyle discussed the unfair competition of giant motor trucks at even greater length.
“There are about 3,500,000 motor trucks registered in the United States,” he said. “90 percent of these trucks are of 1- and 2-ton capacity, operating in local fields of their own. No one objects to them. But there are some 350,000 big commercial trucks of five-ton capacities and over, operating on our public highways in direct competition to the railroads. They pay a comparatively small registration fee, and the minimum gasoline taxes. A close inspection of the giant trucks going through Waverly would disclose huge reserve gas tanks, which are filed where the gas taxes are the lowest and used in states where taxes are somewhat higher. These trucks, which are generally admitted to be a safety menace on the highways, and which are responsible for far more than their share of the wear and tear on the roads you taxpayers have constructed are our real competitors.”
“These competing systems of transportation,” Mr. O’Boyle said. “Give no regular service to the public, and many of them are irresponsible. Trucks cannot operate when roads are being repaired and waterways are closed during the winter months. Then their customers mut fall back on the railroad. But the railroads might not always be there if unfair methods of competition are allowed to continue.
“There are 30 million people in the United States who are dependent on the railroads for support. The Railroad industry ranks next to Agriculture in the number of people employed.
“We may concede that trucks and buses have a place in the transportation system of the country. But we say that it is Unamerican to have a transportation system here one half subsidized competing with another half that is not only unsubsidized but is compelled to submit to thousands of expensive government regulations.
Mr. O’Boyle became ill in Wilkes-Barre in September of 1938. He was given a leave of absence from his duties because of illness. He returned to his home on Desmond Sayre where he died November 13, 1939.
He was a past grand knight of Sayre council, Knights of Columbus, and a past district deputy of the 23rd district, Knights of Columbus. He was also the first local president of the Catholic welfare association.
He married Mary Duffy of Pittston in 1905 she predeceased him in 1933. They had five daughters Mary, Ruth, Anne and Helen of Sayre and Mrs. Donald Zeller of Athens. One son Joseph of Sayre.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.