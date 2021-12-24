Holiday deer hunt in N.Y.’s Southern Zone
ALBANY, N.Y. — An extension of New York’s late archery and muzzleloader deer season, the state’s Southern Zone has created a “Holiday Deer Hunt” from Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
The new season provides an additional seven days of late season hunting with bows and muzzleloaders. Hunters must purchase a bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons. DEC requested public comment on the proposal to hold a holiday hunt and received more than 3,000 comments on the proposal.
Minnesota angler lands record muskie
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man rushing to sneak in a final fishing expedition before the freeze on one of the state’s largest lakes appears to have broken a 64-year-old state record.
Nolan Sprengeler, of Plymouth, landed a muskie on Lake Mille Lacs that tipped the scales at 55 pounds, 14.8 ounces. The previous Minnesota record for heaviest muskie, 54 pounds, was set in 1957 on Lake Winnibigoshish.
Sprengeler and two other friends had to break ice for about 100 yards to find open water.
Sprengeler, 27, hooked the fish while casting a large soft-plastic bait to a rock reef. He said the three of them worked for an hour to try to revive the fish, but to no avail.
Instead, he eventually drove to a renowned taxidermy in Conover, Wisconsin, where owner Rick Lax agreed to make a traditional skin mount for the fish and create a mold from it so replicas can be reproduced in a method that Lax’s father helped pioneer.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say all the required paperwork, including witnesses and notarized signatures, seems to be in order.
The official world record recognized by most organizations is Louis Spray’s 69-pound, 11-ounce muskie that was caught in 1949 on the Chippewa Flowage in northwestern Wisconsin.
Dam malfunction impacts famed Madison
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Workers have repaired a failed gate that releases water from a southern Montana dam, restoring water flow to a river known for its high-quality trout fishing, said dam operator NorthWestern Energy.
The gate that lets water out of Hebgen Dam just west of Yellowstone National Park malfunctioned and caused flows into the Madison River to plummet, the utility said. The gate was repaired and water flows were restored.
The gate failure resulted in side channels of the river being cut off from the main stem, stranding some fish. There was concern that exposed trout eggs could perish, fly fishing shop owner Kelly Galloup said.
The Madison is a highly regarded “blue-ribbon” trout fishery that flows out of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and eventually feeds into the Missouri River. Hebgen Dam is used to control water flows for downstream hydroelectric plants.
Volunteers began scooping fish out of the channels and returning them to the main stem of the river. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials closed down fishing along the upper river until full flows were restored.
How much damage was inflicted on the fishery won’t be known until possibly next year, when biologists will be able to get a better gauge of how much the low water impacted trout spawning areas.
