Two hundred friends and fellow workers of J. P. Laux, the Lehigh Valley Railroad’s ranking official in Sayre paid him tribute October 5, 1942, at a testimonial banquet in the Wilbur Hotel, and Dr. Harry S. Fish summed up the general sentiment toward him when he said, “We pay homage to the small-town boy who made good.”
Mr. Laux who had been recently promoted from superintendent of motive power to assistant to the vice president, in a career which started over 40 years ago when he began his Lehigh Valley association as a call boy at the age of 16, years. He was presented with two war bonds one a gift of those present at the banquet, and another presented by the workmen of the Sayre System Shops and Roundhouse.
Dr. Fish presented the first, and Frank Kennedy, head of the Systems Shops Committee of the American Federation of Labor, made the presentation address for the workmen.
R. W. Brown, president of the Lehigh. Told why Mr. Laux had been promoted. The railroad, he said, was faced with a tremendous problem in the coming winter. The company handled, in August of 1942, 14 percent more traffic than in May of 1917, the biggest previous month in its history, and with 60 per cent less engines.
Brown continued saying he expected a 15 percent additional increase in the winter of 1943, and they would have to get along with what power they had.
“We are going to take everything that is given to us to transport to seaboard. Your boys and mine are going to get all the necessary materials that are coming to them, to win this war, It’s our job.”
Mr. Laux, he said, was more familiar, perhaps, than anyone else with the railroad property, and he had the singular ability to handle men. His knowledge and experience would play a big part in the job ahead. Mr. Brown said, in advising those responsible for getting war materials over the line. “He’s done a good job but has a bigger one ahead.”
He revealed that 65 percent of all freight carried over the Lehigh at that time was war material.
Dr. Fish eulogized the guest of honor, finding it noteworthy not only that Mr. Laux had risen from call boy to assistant to the vice president, but that he had made this record in the employ of only one large company, and under several succeeding administrations.
He pointed out the great strides made in railroading in the past 40 years, and Mr. Laux’s part in them, and he called the guest of honor a loyal friend of all Lehigh employees and an efficient Lehigh official who deserved promotion.
Mr. Kennedy said that he had been in frequent conferences with Mr. Laux in past months together with other union officials negotiating grievances and other affairs incidental to employee-management relations. “No quarter was asked at these conferences, and none given, he said, and I know no greater tribute to J. P. Laux than that these three men who have sat across the conference table with him have delegated men to pay their tribute to him.”
F. R. Gerard, vice president and general manager, whose aide, Mr. Laux will be, was introduced as were the following: John Duffy of New York, vice president in charge of traffic; J. R. Groves of Bethlehem, superintendent of motive power, succeeding Mr. Laux; D. J. Mullane, assistant to the president; and a large number of other officials from all along the system.
Harry J, Farr was toastmaster. Brief talks were given by Rev. L.W. Lunn, Rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Waverly, and former State Senator Charles E. Mills, who was scheduled to be the toastmaster but arrived late. The System Shops Band under the direction of E. M. Alliger, played throughout the evening, and John Fogarty of Hazelton sang three tenor solos.
When Mr. Laux was introduced, he was given a rousing ovation by the audience, which included Lehigh officials and employees, professional and businessmen of the Valley, and many who Mr. Laux had befriended in his long career as one of the Valley’s leading citizens and one of the Lehigh’s best liked officials.
John Peter Laux was born in Pittston, PA July 17, 1882.His father Peter John Laux moved the family to Sayre in 1890 when he began working for the Lehigh Valley Railroad. J.P. graduated from Sayre High School and was an honor student of the International Correspondence School. He attended Extension courses at Pennsylvania State College and had private studies with Professor Crafford of Lafayette College, Easton, PA. He entered service with the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company, September 10, 1909 where he held many positions such as machinist, apprentice air brake inspector, general foreman, master mechanic, shop superintendent, he then was raised to Superintendent of Motive Power, a position he held for 20 years, before he became the Assistant to the President and General Manager prior to his retirement. During World War II he was loaned to the United States Government and was placed in charge of Railroad Depots and was stationed in Carlisle, PA and Atlanta, GA.
John P. Laux married Mary Agnes Walsh in Sayre, PA September 19, 1911. John died October 25, 1978, in Towanda and Mary Agnes died in 1980. They are buried in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in North Towanda, Township.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.