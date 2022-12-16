November 11, 1942, it was announced that installation at the Robert Packer Hospital of an iron lung purchased by the Athens auxiliary and the inauguration of the new Kenny treatment for infantile paralysis had been instituted. Both provided the institution with the latest technical devices for the treatment of the disease.
The order for the respirator, or iron lung as it was more popularly known was placed months earlier and the equipment had just been installed. In addition, Miss Bernice Bertelsen, physical therapy department at the hospital had recently returned from the University of Minnesota where she took a two-month course in the new Kenny treatment, which she would be using at the Packer.
Miss Elizabeth Kenny, a nurse from Melbourne, Australia, carried out a series of observations upon persons recovering from poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis) over a long period. The result of her observations and work evolved into an intensive nursing program, which displaced former methods of treatment of the paralysis from this disorder.
The Kenny treatment emphasized certain aspects of the disorder which, although previously known, were not considered of importance. Her idea was that active motion of all muscles is important from the onset of the disease so that the patient’s awareness of the action of muscles and their function is not forgotten.
There was, however, a certain amount of damage done by the virus to the nerve cells controlling these muscles. This damage occurred in the spinal cord and was only partially reversible. Due to the damage in a very severe case of infantile Paralysis, a certain amount of nerve cell damage would result in some permanent paralysis in spite of any type of treatment and no matter how early the treatment was applied. It was fortunate that there were comparatively few cases with widespread damage so that in most cases considerable recovery was possible. The Kenny treatment had to be applied at the earliest possible moment. The earlier the treatment was applied, the greater the likelihood of benefit. However, the full extent of the benefits of the treatment were not yet known so that some benefit may be expected even though a delay had occurred.
The patient was taught to lie in bed with feet against a wide board in order to maintain reflexes that later would be helpful in standing. No casts or braces were applied. During the first few weeks, hot packs were applied to all painful extremities, especially the legs, at frequent intervals.
The Kenny treatment, although in use in this country in 1942 for about a year, had achieved impressive results, eliminating much muscle stiffening and joint immobility. Braces were still needed in a few cases which failed to make a good recovery of muscle function, which, as previously mentioned, was due to the original widespread damage to nerve cells.
In a few cases of infantile paralysis involving the respiratory muscles or the so-called “bulbar” type, the patient had to be given artificial respiration. Formerly artificial respiration was given chiefly by manual methods, but in 1942 the respirator, or iron lung, supplanted other means of supplying artificial respiration continuously. The iron lung, mechanically produced mild suction, produced a gently lifting action in the chest and abdomen. The effect was so nearly like the action of the muscles in normal breathing that actually no sensation was felt by the person in the respirator except that he had to breathe with the machine.
Hospital officials earnestly hoped that 1942 would not see an epidemic of infantile paralysis cases. In fact, the period in which most of such cases occurred had already passed. If, however, any cases did develop the people of the Valley and surrounding territory could rest assured that they could now have the benefit of modern treatment in the care of these cases, and the use of the iron lung if the need should arise.
The Drinker Collins respirator (Iron Lung) purchased in 1942 eventually ended up in the school of nursing at the Robert Packer Hospital. I can remember it in classroom A, for years and it eventually wound up in a passage hall between the Patterson Building and the tunnel to the hospital and clinic. Where it went from there is a mystery to me.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
