Moravia walks off against Tioga

MORAVIA– The Tioga Tigers baseball team came into another IAC crossover matchup with a couple of recent wins. On Monday, the weather was with them on a long trip up north to take on the Moravia Blue Devils.
After each team rattled off five runs, the home team got the best of the Tigers with a walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh inning by a score of 6-5.
The Tigers had to shake off a rocky start as they gave up three runs in the first inning and two in the second to fall in a 5-0 hole.
The bats woke up for the blue and gold in the top of the third inning as they were able to knock in five runs, including four before their first out of the inning.
Two big sparks to that run for the Tigers were Casey Stoughton and Coby Whitmore. Whitmore smacked in a double that drove in two runs while Stoughton recorded one of his three hits while also scoring a run in that inning.
Logan Roberts and Drew Macumber were both able to record two hits each as well. They also drove in a run each in the third inning.
On the hill for the Tigers for the majority of the contest was Sam Bailey, who pitched five innings while giving up four hits and three earned runs. Macumber finished the game and gave up just one run, which was the last.
Moravia’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning sent the Tigers home, dropping their record to 5-2 on the season.
The Tigers will return to action today with another matchup against IAC north foe Southern Cayuga at home for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
Waverly 29, Whitney Point 0, 3 innings
WAVERLY — No, that isn’t a misprint.
Waverly scored 11 runs and 13 in the third to end Monday’s game early.
The Wolverines rapped out 15 hits, walked 14 times and had 25 RBI on their 29 runs.
Isaiah Bretz, batting ninth in the order, was 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored; and Tom Hand had a single, a double, two RBI and four runs scored.
In addition, Damien McConnell and Nate DeLill each had a double, two RBI and three runs; Caden Hollywood had a hit, three RBI and three runsJoey Tomasso had two runs and three RBI without a hit; Jay Pipher and Bryce Bailey each had a hit, two RBI and two runs with Bailey’s hit being a double.
Also, Brady Blauvelt, Brennan Traub, Ty Beeman and Connor Stotler each had a hit, RBI and run; and Derek Seymour and two RBI and a run.
Hand tossed a three-inning two-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts.
Dryden 17, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 5
SPENCER — Dryden raced out to an 8-1 run through three innings and iced the game with an eight-run sixth inning.
Dryden plated a run in the first and SVEC matched that when Cody Sayre scored.
But Dryden added three in the second and four more in the third but the Eagles couldn’t answer either rally.
Nick Thomas led SVEC with two doubles and a single. Devin Beach added a double and a run; Kameron Smith added a single and a run; Sayre had two runs; and Tim Jewell scored once.
SVEC will host Newark Valley on Wednesday.
