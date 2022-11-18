I was coming home from the Sayre Historical Board meeting on Tuesday November 8 at about 7:30 p.m. when I saw all kinds of flashing lights and fire engines on upper North Keystone Avenue, I didn’t think too much about it I thought it might have been a car accident, so I was sure surprised when I drove up the street the next morning to see the Reese’s Family Restaurant structure gone.
I like many other people of the Valley spent lots of time at the Keystone Inn in my younger days. It was for many years the gathering place in the Valley for weekend entertainment. Friday nights were for the younger crowd with the well-loved and remembered band Down Under playing. Saturday evenings were more reserved with bands like Walt Brittain and his Orchestra for dancing and listening pleasure. There were also the Thursday night sing a longs with Walt Brittain at the piano. On Friday nights at 5 p.m. as we got out of work, we all headed to the “Stone” the place would be packed and it was a great place for socialization, fun and dancing the night away. Mike Namet and Bob Flick would be behind the bar, serving the huge crowd at some point in the evening Mike and Bob would go into their routine and juggle bar glasses which was always entertaining to watch.
The history of the Keystone Inn goes back to 1933 when 21-year-old Joseph Petropoly a railroad worker in Sayre took over the operation of the old Keystone Inn which was located on Banana Curve in what later became the Stray Haven Paw Shop. This building stood where the Banana Curve Dandy Mini Mart is now located.
In 1938 he built a restaurant just south of his former place of business in the spot where the Keystone Inn (later Reese’s) was located. This was a small restaurant and club which he and his wife Gladys operated until World War II came along.
Mr. Petropoly then joined the U. S. Air Force in July 1943 and completed an aerial gunnery course at Harlingen, Texas Army Airfield. He was then assigned overseas duty and served nine months, taking part in the air offensive against Japan in the Western Pacific. He was stationed on Guam and Okinawa and served with the 431st Bomb Squadron as an armed gunner.
He was awarded the Air Medal, the American Theater Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with three battle stars, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Victory Medal.
While Joseph was in the service the Keystone Inn was operated by Mr. and Mrs. Owen (Gene) Van Horn and Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Namet. When Joseph was discharged from the service in 1945, he returned to the Valley and resumed management of the restaurant.
He then decided to expand the business and built a large extension onto the premises and operated it as a restaurant-night club which continued that way until 1998.
About 1948 he sold the business to Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Hezekiah “Hez” Stover of Sayre Mrs. Stover was Joseph Petropoly’s sister. The Stover’s operated the restaurant until 1951 when it was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Namet. There are currently match books from the Keystone Inn for sale on eBay that list “Hez” Stover as the owner.
It was always known as the Keystone Inn and when the Namet’s purchased the concern they called it Namet’s Keystone Inn.
Andrew and Columbia “Clem” Namet operated the Keystone Inn until 1976 when their son Michael and his wife Donna assumed ownership of the property.
In 1998 Mike and Donna Namet sold the business and it was at that time that Charles Reese took over the management. Mr. Reese made changes to the business and named the facility Reese’s Family Restaurant. For the next twenty-four years Reese’s Family restaurant was a favorite place to eat for many residents of the area and will be missed by its many patrons.
Joseph Petropoly was born in Mapleton, Huntington County Pennsylvania June 6, 1912, to Vincenzo “Venz” and Salmina DeMario Petropoly. Venz came to Sayre from Italy when he was 14 years old. He was working on the railroad in Mapleton when his son Joseph was born. The family returned to Sayre in a few years. His son was no stranger to the food business as Venz owned a grocery store in Sayre and later the White Front Restaurant on East Lockhart Street. Joseph and his wife Gladys L. Quick moved to McLean, VA after selling the Keystone Inn.
When Andrew Namet married Columbia “Clem” Fiorotto on September 4, 1938, at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre Joseph Petropoly was best man and his wife Gladys was Maid of Honor.
Until Mike and Donna Namet sold the Inn in 1998 the chain of owners were all connected in some way.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.