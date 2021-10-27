ATHENS — The Athens volleyball team kept it close, but ultimately fell to Wellsboro in four sets on Tuesday night.
Wellsboro won the first set 26-24 and the second set 25-22.
Athens fought back to win the third set 27-25, but Wellsboro took the fourth by a score of 25-19 to win the match.
In what was essentially an exhibition game, Athens coach Heather Hanson switched things up a bit.
I did a skills challenge for the girls when we played Corning. If they achieved the goal I had set for them, they were able to create the lineups for tonight’s match,” she said. “I let the girls be in charge of the lineups for this game. Everyone wanted to try different spots so I put it in their hands, and every once in a while made a suggestion.”
The Lady Wildcats seemed to adjust well to their new positions.
Ella Coye tallied 24 digs and Jenny Ryan had 21.
Ryan also added a team-high 17 kills and two aces.
Ally Martin recorded 11 digs and six kills, while Braelynn Wood had 14 digs.
Kassie Babcock had 10 digs and six kills, along with an ace.
Audrey Clare also tallied 10 digs, while Taylor Walker recorded six digs and six kills.
Athens will host North Penn-Liberty on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 0
WATKINS GLEN — The Waverly volleyball team swept Watkins Glen on the road on Tuesday.
Waverly took the first two sets by a score of 25-17, and won the third 25-20.
Lillie Kirk racked up a team-high 11 digs in the match to go along with five kills, two aces and one block.
Paighten Streeter led the team with four aces, and also had seven digs and three kills.
Sydney Nierstedt’s seven kills led Waverly. Nierstedt also has five digs and two blocks.
Peyton Shaw tallied six digs and six kills, as well as two aces.
Michaela Lauper recorded 19 assists, five digs, three kills and two aces.
Derek Bartlett aced three serves and also had two blocks and two digs.
