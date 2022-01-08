SOUTH WAVERLY — A petition to allow chickens in South Waverly was presented to the Borough Council during its meeting on Tuesday.
The petition asks the council to allow residents to keep “a limited number of hens, no matter where they live in the borough.”
“We are requesting this to promote food independence, in light of shortages and rising costs brought on by the COVID pandemic and recent supply chain interruptions,” the resident presenting the petition said.
So far, 15 people have signed the petition.
“We’re not looking to have a huge chicken farm, like some people might fear,” the resident said, adding that those who have signed the petition agreed to adhere to state agriculture regulations and ensure the chickens stay on their own properties.
Tuesday’s meeting was also the council’s reorganization meeting, and officers for the coming year were assigned.
Roxanne Testen retained her role as President of the Board, and Dr. Burdett Porter will remain as the Vice President.
Chris Wood will serve as President Pro Tem.
Julie Lewis was appointed as the board’s secretary and treasurer, following the retirement of Valorie Huckabee.
Huckabee will remain with the borough as assistant treasurer and secretary.
No new members were sworn in, as all of the council members were there previously.
