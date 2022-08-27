I don’t remember a time before I was a baseball fan. It has been a part of me since my three older brothers were on the Laceyville Little League team and I was just a preschooler playing in the dirt in front of the grandstand. They and their teammates were like real life heroes, and my father was some kind of a god-like being because he was their manager.
I grew up watching the baseball game of the week on our little black and white TV, listening to Dizzy Dean and Buddy Blatner deliver the play by play on Saturday afternoons.
As a kid I was pretty much like most other boys my age, dreaming of someday being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. It didn’t take long to realize the harsh truth that my meager talents would never earn me a plaque in that hallowed company. Good glove…no stick. That was my story. You couldn’t hit one past me at second, but then I couldn’t hit one past you either.
I contented myself with absorbing more baseball trivia than any kid should ever fill his head with. I managed, in 9th grade, to put my entire Reading class into a two day long coma by doing an oral book report on the life of Stan Musial.
It wasn’t my fault…the assignment was to do a report on our own favorite great American, and Mrs Wheeler started asking us who we were going to present at the opposite side of the room from where I sat. We were the early Boomers, so our classes were huge. By the time it got around to me, all the great names…Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, Helen Keller,Eddie Rickenbacker, Charles Lindbergh, Useless Simpleton Grant (I actually thought that was his name for years because my wise old brothers said so)...it was finally down to me and all the historical names were gone. But Stan Musial was a great baseball player playing out his last season, so I tossed his name out there to a smattering of snickers and “who’s that” from some of the girls.
I made them pay for their ridicule…I droned on for two consecutive Reading classes, recapping his statistics for each season of his 22-year Major League career, until finally Mrs Wheeler cut me off with a fairly curt comment that implied she was bored. Unimaginable!
Stan the Man, of course, is in the Hall of Fame. I got there, too…on four separate occasions. Most recently just two weekends ago, for the first time since 1987. As a baseball fan, I can safely tell you the little boy playing in the dirt in front of the grandstand, the Little Leaguer who never hit one out of the park…they still live in the grey-haired old grandfather when he finds himself in the presence of the baseball gods.
My youngest daughter, who was home from her Air Force job for the wedding I described last week, is a huge NY Mets fan, and she decided we needed to make that two hour trek to Cooperstown for her first visit to the shrine while she was home. Now, Karen is a casual baseball fan who hates museums, so it took a bit of strong-arming to get her to go along, but she was a good sport about it.
Forty years ago, I spent a week camping along Otsego Lake–the source of the Susquehanna River– and was allowed every day of that week into the Archives of the Museum to research a book I was intent on writing about Northern Tier guys who made it to the Big Leagues. I still have all those notes, but the book took a back seat to life and still waits to be written.
The geek in me surged to the surface once again in the recent visit, as we strolled among the galleries of priceless displays, absorbing baseball history through the pores of our skin, like living sponges. Every bat or ball or glove held me in thrall…the ancient ones that were already old when I was there in 1962 (Cobb, Mathewson, Wagner, Johnson), the game jerseys and batting helmets and shoes worn by my childhood heroes (Mantle, Mays, Kaline, Aaron, Williams, Spahn, Musial) , and the generations of young guys whose entire careers took place after I was in my 30’s, (Fisk, Munson,Bench, Carew, Gwynn, Piazza)...
Emily was immensely pleased to see some of her Mets heroes there.
It was a great return to baseball’s hallowed ground.
But to be honest the thing that made this article spring into being was something I saw on an SNY TV broadcast of a Mets game over the weekend just past…mention was made that it was on the same date in 1963 that Grover Powell from Wyalusing pitched a 4-0 shutout win for the Mets over the Phillies in his first Major League start. I’m sure I’m not the only one among us who remembers that game well. Let me know if you have any favorite memories of Grover, or of baseball at all. I’d love to hear from you.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
