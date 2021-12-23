Sport shows returning in 2022

Covid-19 pretty much wiped out the 2021 sport show season, leaving hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts hamstrung in their efforts to beat cabin fever and gear up for another year in the field and on the water.
At this point it appears the 2022 shows will go on, but it’s a fluid situation as a new variant arrives on the scene and cases spiral out of control in many areas. It could mean, at the very least, mask mandates for attendees, as will be the case at the huge Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show next month in Las Vegas.
But the schedule right now remains intact, and there will be numerous opportunities for sportsmen and women to visit a show, check out the latest gear, pick up some hunting and angling tips at a seminar, and plan the trip of a lifetime.
Here’s a list of some of the most popular sport shows in the region and beyond:
• Early Bird Sports Expo, Jan. 27-30 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. (earlybirdexpo.net)
• New York Sportsman’s Expo, Jan. 28-30, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse. (newyorksportsmansexpo.com)
• Fly Fishing Show, Jan. 28-30, New Jersey Convention and Expo Center, Edison, N.J. (flyfishingshow.com) It’s a bit of a drive but many fly fishers make the trip every year for the big show dedicated to their passion. I ran into retired Sayre art teacher and Pennsylvania Game News illustrator Dana Twigg there a few years back.
• Great American Outdoor Show, Feb. 5-13, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. (greatamericanoutdoorshow.org) The granddaddy of them all, scores of area hunters and anglers make an annual pilgrimage to the sprawling complex, many of them spending more than one day at the show.
• National Wild Turkey Federation Convention and Sport Show, Feb. 16-20, Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville. (nwtf.org) Every serious turkey hunter should visit this one at least once; in addition to a sport show centered on turkey hunting, there is calling and callmaking competitions, auctions, and seminars. And country music. Lots of it.
• Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Feb. 17-20, Conference & Event Center, Niagara Falls. (niagarafishingexpo.com) A heavy emphasis on seminars and instruction; you can learn a lot on Great Lakes angling and more.
• Twin Tiers Outdoor Expo, Feb. 26-27, Grand Central Plaza in the former Kmart store. Check the show’s Facebook page for updates.
• World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, March 3-6, Rockland Community College Fieldhouse, Suffern, N.Y. (sportshows.com) It’s another big one, with a fairly heavy slant on saltwater angling.
• Western New York Sport & Travel Expo, March 10-13, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. (eriepromotions.com) Five buildings and plenty to see and do.
The Waverly Sportsmen’s Club recently held its annual Toys for Tots Archery Shoot at the Besemer Road club, collecting plenty of toys and cash in what was the first event held in the club’s renovated and updated indoor archery building. Three shooting times were held at the event. The renovations to the archery area come in time for the club’s indoor league, scheduled to begin next month; keep an eye on the club’s Facebook page for more information.
Editor’s Note: Look for Outdoor Briefs in Friday’s edition of The Morning Times.
